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‘I was so excited that I nearly missed my flight’ - Super Eagles new boy reveals how he felt after his late call-up

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:14 - 28 March 2026
Super Eagles new boy reveals how he felt after his late call-up
Defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has described his international debut for Nigeria as a "dream come true" following a late call-up.
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Nwaiwu was a last-minute addition to the squad, receiving his call-up after Calvin Bassey was forced to withdraw. 

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The summons came so late that the Trabzonspor player admitted he was nearly late for his flight to join the team.

The former NPFL star marked his debut by helping the Super Eagles to a 2-1 friendly victory over Iran on Friday.

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Nwaiwu happy to make debut

Speaking after the game, Nwaiwu reflected on his journey from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to the international stage.

"It’s a privilege for me to represent my country; it is the dream of every footballer in the world," he said. "I am very happy to be here and to have made my debut today. 

“Iran is a very good side that consistently qualifies for the World Cup, but we took our chances and did a great job."

Super Eagles new boy Chibuike Nwaiwu || Imago
Super Eagles new boy Chibuike Nwaiwu || Imago
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"I believe in God and I believe hard work pays off. Ever since my time in the NPFL, I always told myself I would wear the national team shirt," Nwaiwu explained. 

"When I received the message at my club, I was so excited that I nearly missed my flight! Seeing the news and my club’s announcement was a truly great moment."

With Ogbu's fitness now in doubt, the 26-year-old Nwaiwu could be in line for his first start in Nigeria's upcoming friendly against Jordan, where coach Chelle will be looking for another composed performance from his new defender.

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