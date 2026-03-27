You are giving Carragher more power — Odion Ighalo slams CAF for AFCON decision

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has launched a scathing attack on CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their 2025 AFCON trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ruling cited Senegal’s temporary walk-off during a chaotic final as a breach of tournament regulations.

However, the decision has been met with fierce accusations of favoritism toward the North African giants.

Senegal have been stripped of AFCON trophy|| Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ighalo slams CAF for taking AFCON 5 steps backwards

Ighalo, who was on media duties during the tournament, admitted that while the ruling may follow the "letter of the law," the damage to the competition’s integrity is immense.

Mane at Senegal's CAF 2025 coronation ceremony || Image credit: Imago

Speaking to fellow ex-international Ifeanyi Udeze on Brila FM, the former Manchester United star expressed his frustration:

”This AFCON took us ten steps forward, but this decision drags us five steps backward. It has given people leverage to start disparaging African football again."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ighalo, an AFCON 2019 bronze medalist, highlighted how this scandal fuels the narrative of Western critics who consistently downplay the tournament's prestige.

“I always challenge the foreign media outlets that talk down on AFCON and try to discourage players from attending," Ighalo stated.

"We are trying to push it and make it elite in the eyes of the world. But what just happened brings the competition down again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Now you’re allowing the likes of Jamie Carragher to say things they shouldn't be saying... this just gives them more power to criticize the tournament.”

The Senegalese FA has already escalated the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking to overturn the ruling.