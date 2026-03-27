Deposed AFCON champions Senegal defy CAF, set for trophy parade in Paris

Despite being officially stripped of the 2025 AFCON title, Senegal are reportedly set to parade the trophy ahead of their March friendly

Senegal have taken a bold stand following CAF’s controversial decision to strip them of their AFCON title.

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In a defiant move, the Teranga Lions are set to parade the trophy in France, insisting they remain the rightful champions.

Senegal reject CAF ruling with Paris parade

Despite the verdict by the Confederation of African Football to hand the title to Morocco, the Senegal national football team will present the trophy to fans in Paris ahead of their friendly against Peru.

The Senegalese Football Federation confirmed plans for the parade, making it clear they do not recognise CAF’s decision.

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FA president Abdoulaye Fall described the ruling as “the most grossly unfair administrative robbery” in football history.

Senegal were originally crowned champions after a 1-0 extra-time victory, but CAF’s Appeals Board later overturned the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 win by default after citing a breach of regulations.

Legal battle heads to CAS

Senegal’s response is not limited to symbolic gestures, as the country has launched a full legal challenge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Lawyer Seydou Diagne described the situation as a “betrayal,” warning of wider implications for the sport if such rulings are allowed to stand. “If CAS let this situation happen, the winner of the next World Cup could be decided within a lawyers’ firm,” he said.

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The legal team, which includes experts from Switzerland, Spain, France, and Senegal, is also exploring potential corruption within CAF’s appeals process. Meanwhile, the Senegalese government has backed calls for an independent international investigation.