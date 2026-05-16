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‘We would have won this league’ - Bernardo Silva blames Arsenal’s title challenge on City's transition period

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:48 - 16 May 2026
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Bernardo Silva blames Arsenal’s title challenge on City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has offered a frank assessment of the Premier League title race, suggesting Arsenal have capitalised on a "transitional phase" at the Etihad Stadium.
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With just two matches remaining, Pep Guardiola's side sits two points behind the Gunners, relying on their rivals to slip up. 

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City's pursuit of a record-breaking title has been fuelled by a strong second half of the season and key acquisitions, but Silva believes the team's earlier inconsistencies opened the door for Arsenal.

After missing out on the title last season, City invested heavily to reshape their squad, bringing in players like Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi, and Rayan Cherki, who have been instrumental in their late charge.

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Silva speaks on Arsenal’s title challenge

Arsenal have maintained their position at the top of the table this season, a situation Silva attributes to his own team's evolution.

"I also believe, and I know this is very subjective, that if we were not in a transitional season and if we didn't make so many mistakes, we would have won this league," Silva told The Athletic

"I don't say we would have won easily, but we would have won this league—so it's quite frustrating."

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Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva (Credit: Imago)
Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva (Credit: Imago)

Arsenal, who have finished as runners-up for the past three seasons, are now in a prime position to end their two-decade-long wait for a league championship. 

Their final fixtures are against Burnley and Crystal Palace, while City will face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Silva, a six-time league winner with City, acknowledged that it was only a matter of time before Arsenal mounted a serious challenge after years of building their squad. 

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