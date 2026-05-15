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‘I was really sad’ - Fernandes claims he always wanted Declan Rice at Man United

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:03 - 15 May 2026
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Fernandes claims he always wanted Declan Rice at Man United
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has expressed his disappointment over the club's failure to sign Declan Rice, admitting he was "really sad" when the midfielder joined rivals Arsenal.
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Rice has been a revelation for the Gunners since his £100 million transfer from West Ham in 2023.

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His stellar performances have put them in contention for both the Premier League and Champions League titles. 

His form has even led to him being nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award and suggestions he could be a candidate for this year's Ballon d'Or.

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Fernandes wanted Rice

The England international was frequently linked with a move to Old Trafford during his time at West Ham, particularly in 2021, as United considered replacements for a potentially departing Paul Pogba. 

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago

However, a deal never materialised, and Rice eventually made the switch to North London two years later.

Speaking to The Football Writers’ Association, Fernandes voiced his frustration at not being able to play alongside Rice.

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"I've always said Rice was a player to play for Man United, I was really sad when he chose to go to Arsenal," Fernandes stated. "I always thought he would be a perfect fit for our club."

Fernandes's sentiment was recently echoed by former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who confirmed that the club had discussed signing the midfielder during his tenure.

Arsenal's Declan Rice || Imago
Arsenal's Declan Rice || Imago

"Yeah, [there was interest] I really, really like him as a player," the Norwegian said on the Stick to Football podcast. 

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"We discussed him a few times, and I think we would have done well with him in midfield. His legs, covering the pitch. I think he improved a lot on his playmaking as well."

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