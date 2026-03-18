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Explained: How Senegal can wrestle back the AFCON 2025 title from Morocco

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:47 - 18 March 2026
Senegal win the AFCON 2025 title || Image credit: CAF
Senegal win the AFCON 2025 title || Image credit: CAF
Despite CAF's appeal board giving Morocco the AFCON 2025 title, Senegal still have some aces to play
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Senegal are preparing a strong legal fight to reclaim the AFCON 2025 title after Confederation of African Football (CAF) controversially awarded the trophy to Morocco national football team.

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Following the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the final result, attention has now shifted to how Senegal can challenge the ruling and potentially restore their status as champions.

Senegal’s key legal arguments against CAF ruling

According to journalist Melissa Reddy, Senegal’s primary defence will centre on the claim that the match was never abandoned. Despite their temporary walk-off in protest of a penalty decision, the players returned to the pitch and the game was completed under the referee’s supervision.

This point is crucial because Senegal can argue that Article 82 of CAF regulations was misapplied. Since the referee allowed the match to continue and Morocco accepted the resumption, the final result, a 1-0 victory, should remain valid.

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Senegal are also expected to argue that the integrity of the match was preserved, as the game reached its natural conclusion. They could further claim that CAF’s decision to retroactively change the winner of a completed final represents an excessive and unprecedented overreach.

Additionally, the punishment itself may be challenged as disproportionate. Senegal can argue that a temporary delay does not equate to a refusal to play, making the sanction of forfeiture too severe.

Background to CAF’s controversial decision

CAF’s ruling came after the Appeal Board applied Article 84, determining that Senegal had effectively forfeited the final by leaving the pitch for over 10 minutes. This decision overturned the earlier verdict by the Disciplinary Committee, which had upheld Senegal’s win.

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The controversy stems from the AFCON 2025 final, where Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 despite a tense stoppage following a late penalty awarded to Morocco. Brahim Díaz missed the spot-kick, and Senegal held on to secure victory on the pitch.

However, Morocco’s football federation, Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, successfully appealed, arguing that Senegal’s walk-off had a material impact on the match.

With the case likely heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Senegal now have a realistic pathway to overturn CAF’s decision, setting up a high-stakes legal battle that could redefine the outcome of AFCON 2025.

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