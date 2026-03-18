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‘We are committed to fairness’ — CAF President defends decision to strip Senegal of AFCON 2025 title

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:06 - 18 March 2026
CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe Dismisses Doubts Over Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Hosting AFCON 2027
CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe
CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe has defended the decision to award Morocco the AFCON 2025 trophy, stripping Senegal of the title they won on the pitch
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Patrice Motsepe has responded to the growing backlash following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal national football team of the AFCON 2025 title and award it to Morocco national football team.

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The CAF president insisted that despite the controversy, the organisation remains firmly committed to fairness and equality.

Motsepe expresses disappointment but backs process

Reacting to the fallout from the decision, Motsepe admitted he was “extremely disappointed” by the events surrounding the final, acknowledging that the controversy has cast a shadow over African football.

“I previously expressed my extreme disappointment with the incidents as they took place at the final match,” Motsepe said, stressing that the situation undermined years of work aimed at improving integrity, ethics, and credibility within CAF competitions.

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He also pointed out that concerns around refereeing standards, officiating, and the independence of CAF’s judicial bodies remain a lingering challenge. However, Motsepe emphasised that CAF has made deliberate efforts to strengthen its governance structures by appointing respected legal experts from across its 54 member nations.

The CAF president highlighted the contrasting decisions taken by the Disciplinary Board and the Appeals Board as proof of institutional independence, even if such outcomes fuel debate.

CAF open to appeal as legal battle looms

Motsepe confirmed that Senegal have every right to challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), assuring that CAF will respect whatever verdict emerges from the highest level of sports arbitration.

“I’m told that Senegal is going to appeal, which is very important,” he noted, reaffirming that all African nations are entitled to pursue justice through proper legal channels.

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Reiterating CAF’s stance, Motsepe declared that no country would receive preferential treatment. “Not a single country in Africa will be treated more favorably than another. We are committed to fairness and equality,” he stated.

CAF has already begun reviewing its internal processes following the controversy, with plans to address weaknesses exposed during the final. As tensions continue to rise, the case is shaping up to become one of the most significant legal battles in African football history.

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