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10 Greatest FIFA World Cup Matches of All Time (Ranked)

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:44 - 16 May 2026
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The FIFA World Cup has delivered some of the most dramatic, emotional, and unforgettable matches in football history.
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We continue our Pulse Sports World Cup series ahead of the Mundial in June.

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Here are the 10 greatest World Cup games ever played, in descending order.

10. Spain 1-0 Netherlands (2010 Final)

This was a brutal, hard-fought final defined by patient play and tactical discipline.

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Spain eventually broke Dutch resistance with a stunning volley from Andrés Iniesta in extra time to claim their first-ever World Cup title.

9. Argentina 3-1 Netherlands (1978 Final)

Argentina opened the scoring through Mario Kempes, but substitute Dick Nanninga levelled with a bullet header to force extra time.

After Rob Rensenbrink hit the post in the dying seconds of normal time, Kempes scored again in extra time, and Daniel Bertoni sealed the win

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8. West Germany* 3-3 France (aet) 1982 Semi-Final

This game is forever known as the "Night of Seville," The match featured four goals in extra time and a dramatic penalty shootout.

West Germany came back from 3-1 down in extra time to level at 3-3, then won 5-4 on penalties in one of the most thrilling matches in World Cup history.

7. France 3-0 Brazil (1998 Final)

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Zinedine Zidane was magnificent, scoring two headers as hosts France dismantled the defending champions.

Brazil arrived in chaotic circumstances surrounding Ronaldo's fitness, and France were dominant throughout.

6. Brazil*0-0 Italy (aet) 1994 Final

This was a cautious, tactical battle that ended goalless after 120 minutes.

Brazil claimed their fourth World Cup title on penalties, but the match is forever remembered for Roberto Baggio's heartbreaking miss on the final kick.

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5. Argentina 2-1 England (1986 Quarter-Final)

Diego Maradona produced one of the most iconic individual performances in World Cup history.

The legendary forward scored the controversial "Hand of God" goal, before producing what is widely regarded as the greatest goal of all time, dribbling from his own half past six English defenders before scoring.

4. England 4-2 West Germany (aet) 1966 Final

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Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick, including the famously controversial "did it cross the line?" third goal, as England won their only World Cup on home soil at Wembley.

3. Uruguay 2-1 Brazil (1950 Final)

This game is regarded as one of the greatest upsets in football history. Brazil needed only a draw to lift the trophy in front of nearly 200,000 fans.

After taking the lead, they were stunned by goals from Juan Alberto Schiaffino and Alcides Ghiggia, leaving the Brazilian crowd in shocked silence. The "Maracanazo" remains one of football's most legendary moments

Watch Full Highlights of Uruguay vs Brazil
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2. Italy 4-3 West Germany (aet) 1970 Semi-Final

This has been referred to as the "Game of the Century."

Italy scored early and led until Karl-Heinz Schnellinger's equaliser in the 90th minute forced extra time, where five goals were scored in the space of 13 minutes in sweltering heat.

1. Argentina*3-3 France (aet) 2022 Final

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This is widely regarded as the greatest World Cup final ever played. Lionel Messi's Argentina led 2-0, only for Mbappé to score twice in 90 seconds to force extra time.

Messi struck again in extra time, but Mbappe completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to make it 3-3, before Argentina triumphed in the shootout.

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