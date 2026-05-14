Top 10 football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup

Many of the most celebrated football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup have dominated club football and won numerous individual awards while falling just short of global glory.

The dream of every professional player is to lift the World Cup trophy, but history shows that even the greatest talent does not guarantee success on the international stage.

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Winning the tournament requires a perfect blend of timing, teamwork, and often a bit of luck for the player.

This article looks at ten iconic figures who redefined the sport but finished their careers without a World Cup winner's medal.

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Football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup

10. Luka Modrić (Croatia)

Luka Modrić is widely regarded as the greatest Croatian footballer of all time and one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the history of the sport.

He came closer to World Cup glory during the 2018 tournament in Russia, but was unable to get over the line.

Modrić captained Croatia to an improbable final, where they were eventually defeated by France in a high-scoring match.

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His exceptional performances throughout that campaign earned him the Golden Ball award for the best player of the tournament.

Luka Modrić (Croatia) || imago

In 2022, he again led his nation to a third-place finish, demonstrating incredible longevity and tactical intelligence.

Despite his success in the Champions League, Modrić remains one of the most distinguished football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup.

9. Gareth Bale (Wales)

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Gareth Bale is a five-time Champions League winner who single-handedly carried Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.

He achieved legendary status by leading his nation to the semi-finals of the European Championship in 2016, but the World Cup proved to be a step too far for the Welsh side.

In the 2022 tournament, which served as his final appearance on the global stage, Bale scored a vital penalty, but Wales was eliminated in the group stage.

He retired shortly after, leaving behind a legacy as one of the finest British players of all time, who did not win the World Cup.

Gareth Bale (Wales) || Imago

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8. Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

Zlatan Ibrahimović is a global icon known for his incredible technical skill, aerial presence and physical power.

He represented Sweden at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, but he was unable to find the net in either tournament.

Sweden failed to qualify for the 2010 and 2014 editions, and Ibrahimović was absent from the 2018 squad.

Despite winning league titles in almost every country he played in, his international career ended without a major trophy. He officially retired from football in 2023.

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Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) || Imago

7. Michael Owen (England)

Michael Owen became a global sensation at the age of eighteen following his incredible solo goal against Argentina in 1998.

He is one of the few English players to have won the Ballon d'Or, which he achieved in 2001. Owen represented England in three World Cup tournaments between 1998 and 2006.

Despite his clinical finishing and explosive speed, he was part of a "golden generation" that suffered several quarter-final exits.

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Michael Owen (England) || Imago

In 2002, England was defeated by Brazil, and in 2006, Owen suffered a serious injury early in the tournament as his side lost to Portugal on penalties.

He remains one of the most talented football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup.

6. David Beckham (England)

David Beckham is one of the most famous and influential players in the history of the game. He represented England in three World Cup tournaments and served as the national team captain for six years.

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Beckham experienced the extremes of international football, from receiving a red card against Argentina in 1998 to scoring the winning penalty against the same opponents in 2002.

Despite his world-class set-piece ability and leadership, Beckham never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a World Cup.

David Beckham (England) || Imago

In 2006, his final tournament as captain ended in heartbreak when he was forced off with an injury during a loss to Portugal.

His career is a testament to longevity and professional dedication, yet he remains among the elite group of players who have never secured the ultimate international prize.

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5. Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

Johan Cruyff was the architect of "Total Football" and the most influential figure in the history of Dutch football.

He reached the final in 1974, where the Netherlands played some of the most beautiful football ever seen.

Despite taking an early lead, they lost 2-1 to West Germany. Cruyff chose not to participate in the 1978 tournament, where the Dutch again reached the final.

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) || imago

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His influence on the game is immortal, and he stands among the most iconic names on the list of football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup.

4. Paolo Maldini (Italy)

Paolo Maldini is arguably the greatest defender in history. He played in four World Cups and holds the record for the most minutes played in the competition.

He was a runner-up in 1994 and a semi-finalist in 1990. Cruelly, Maldini retired from international football in 2002, just four years before Italy won the title in 2006.

Paolo Maldini (Italy) || Imago

His career is a reminder that even the most perfect defensive records do not always result in a gold medal.

3. Luís Figo (Portugal)

Luís Figo was the leader of the celebrated "Golden Generation" of Portuguese football. As a winner of the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year award, he was the creative heart of his national team for over a decade.

Figo participated in two World Cup tournaments, with his first appearance coming in 2002. Despite high expectations, Portugal suffered a disappointing group stage exit.

In 2006, Figo captained his side to the semi-finals, which was the best performance for the nation since 1966.

Luís Figo (Portugal) || Imago

They were eventually defeated by France in a very close match. Figo retired from international football after the tournament, having never secured the trophy that would have completed his incredible collection of honours.

2. Raúl González (Spain)

Raúl González is one of the most prolific strikers in Spanish history and a legendary figure at Real Madrid.

He represented his country in three World Cup tournaments between 1998 and 2006. His most painful experience came in 2002, when Spain was eliminated by South Korea in a highly controversial quarter-final match.

Despite being the all-time leading scorer for Spain for many years, Raúl was left out of the squad by manager Luis Aragonés shortly before the era of total dominance that saw Spain win the 2010 World Cup.

Raúl González (Spain) || Imago

Much like Paolo Maldini, his retirement from international football came just before his nation reached the pinnacle of the sport.

He remains a symbol of a generation that possessed immense talent but could not quite achieve global success.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. While he led Portugal to success in the 2016 European Championship, he was never able to lift the World Cup trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) || Imago

His best performance came in 2006, where Portugal reached the semi-finals but lost to France. Across five separate tournaments, Ronaldo set a record by scoring in every edition he played in.