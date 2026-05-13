The Last Dance: 7 Football Superstars Playing Their Last FIFA World Cup in 2026

This World Cup won’t just crown a new champion; it will bid emotional goodbyes to the players who helped make modern football the global phenomenon it is today.

For millions of fans worldwide, the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents more than just another edition of football's greatest showpiece, it marks the final curtain call for several all-time legends.

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These superstars, who have defined eras, shattered records, and inspired generations, will likely lace up their boots for one last dance on the global stage. Age, wear and tear, and the relentless march of time have turned 2026 into their farewell tour, blending nostalgia with the bittersweet reality that an unforgettable chapter of football history is closing.

FIFA World Cup Trophy | IMAGO

From Lionel Messi’s magical genius and Cristiano Ronaldo’s insatiable hunger to the tireless excellence of midfield maestros and prolific goal scorers, these seven icons carry with them not only the weight of their nations’ hopes but also the collective memories of two decades of brilliance.

Their stories transcend statistics as they embody resilience, leadership, and transcendent talent. This World Cup won’t just crown a new champion; it will bid emotional goodbyes to the players who helped make modern football the global phenomenon it is today.

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1. Cristiano Ronaldo — Portugal

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

World Cups Featured In (5) : 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022.

International Trophies: UEFA European Championship (2016), UEFA Nations League (2019).

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football history, boasting over 200 caps for his country. He is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and holds the record for most European Championship goals and appearances. Turning 41 during the tournament cycle, maintaining his hyperathletic output into his 40s defies biological standards. By the time the 2030 tournament arrives, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 45 years old. Portugal possesses an incredibly deep, young attacking corps, including Rafael Leão, João Félix, and Gonçalo Ramos. Keeping a 45-year-old on the roster by 2030 would actively hinder the technical development of their next generation. Reaching the 2026 finals secures his ultimate personal milestone: becoming the first male player to feature in six different World Cup tournaments. Having conquered European international football in 2016, a final run in North America serves as his definitive career curtain call.

2. Lionel Messi — Argentina

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Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

World Cups Featured In (5): 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022.

International Trophies: FIFA World Cup (2022), Copa América (2021, 2024), CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions/Finalissima (2022), Olympic Gold Medal (2008).

At 39 years old, Lionel Messi has progressively dropped deeper into a specialised playmaker role to manage his physical stamina. Carrying this modified, low-work-rate style to age 43 in 2030 is highly unrealistic for a high-pressing elite international team. Having secured the elusive 2022 World Cup trophy in Qatar, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has already stated he achieved his absolute peak career goal. Having been included in Argentina's preliminary longlist, defending the crown in 2026 is an emotional bonus rather than a desperate pursuit of a missing accolade. Messi's shift to Major League Soccer implies a deliberate step away from the absolute highest tier of daily physical duels, signalling the winding down of his competitive timeline.

3. Luka Modric — Croatia

Croatia captain Luka Modric| IMAGO

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World Cups Featured In (4) : 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022.

International Trophies: 0 (FIFA World Cup Silver Medalist in 2018, Bronze Medalist in 2022; UEFA Nations League Runner-up in 2023).

Luka Modric is Croatia's undisputed greatest-ever player and all-time appearance leader. He won the 2018 Ballon d'Or and the 2018 World Cup Golden Ball after breaking the decade-long monopoly between Messi and Ronaldo. Modric will be 40 years old during the 2026 campaign. His central midfield position requires relentless engine work, high-intensity transition tracking, and continuous pressing – demands that are completely unsustainable for a 44-year-old in 2030. Having completely maxed out Croatia's modern golden generation, 2026 is universally understood to be his international masterclass farewell.

4. Manuel Neuer — Germany

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer | IMAGO

World Cups Featured In (4) : 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022.

International Trophies: FIFA World Cup (2014).

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Winner of the Golden Glove in 2014, Manuel Neuer revolutionised modern football as the quintessential "sweeper-keeper". He is a two-time German Footballer of the Year and spent over a decade anchoring Germany's defence as captain. Having just turned 40, Neuer's career has faced significant physical setbacks in recent years, including a complex leg fracture that severely tested his recovery limits. His sweeping style demands lightning-fast acceleration outside the penalty area. As his physical reflexes naturally slow down with age, maintaining elite-level coverage at age 44 is highly improbable, especially with Germany's younger goalkeeping talent waiting to inherit the starting shirt.

5. Mohamed Salah — Egypt

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah | IMAGO

World Cups Featured In (1) : 2018.

International Trophies: 0 (Africa Cup of Nations runner-up in 2017, 2021).

Mohamed Salah is arguably the greatest African player of his generation and Egypt’s talismanic leader. A two-time African Footballer of the Year, the Pharaoh's bogeyman holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player in Premier League history. At 34 years old, Salah's world-class status relies heavily on rapid acceleration, quick cuts, and explosive wing play. Elite wingers rarely sustain World Cup-level output into their late 30s as natural explosiveness fades. Given that Egypt historically struggles with volatile African qualification cycles, this guaranteed, automatically qualified 2026 edition represents his absolute last realistic window to leave a legacy on the global stage at peak performance.

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6. Son Heung-min — South Korea

South Korea captain Son Heung-min | IMAGO

World Cups Featured In (3): 2014, 2018, 2022.

International Trophies: Asian Games Gold Medal (2018).

The most decorated Asian player in modern football history, Son Heung-min is a multi-time Asian Footballer of the Year and won the Premier League Golden Boot. He has captained South Korea through their most prominent modern era. At 33 years old, Son’s taxing role as a quick-burst inside forward has accumulated immense physical mileage, leading to a recent departure from high-intensity European club football. Son has openly discussed his international retirement timeline with media, explicitly stating that the 2026 cycle could be his last World Cup

7. Guillermo Ochoa — Mexico

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Mexican cult hero Guillermo Ochoa | IMAGO

World Cups Featured In (5) : 2006, 2010 (bench only for both), 2014, 2018, 2022 (started all matches)

International Trophies: CONCACAF Gold Cup (2009, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023).

A certified World Cup cult hero, Guillermo Ochoa has amassed over 150 caps for Mexico. He is universally celebrated for delivering historic, tournament-defining performances against elite teams like Brazil (2014) and Germany (2018). Ochoa, who will be 41 during the tournament, explicitly confirmed in a comprehensive interview with TUDN that he will retire from the Mexico national team immediately following the conclusion of the 2026 tournament. His entire remaining career motivation has been focused on securing a roster spot for a historic, record-setting sixth World Cup appearance on home soil.

8. Virgil van Dijk — Netherlands

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk | IMAGO

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World Cups Featured In (1) : 2022 (Missed 2014 and 2018 qualification cycles)

International Trophies: 0 (UEFA Nations League runner-up in 2019).

One of the premier central defenders of the 21st century. Van Dijk won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award (2019), finished as the Ballon d'Or Runner-up (2019), and has captained the Netherlands through their modern defensive resurgence. At 35 years old, the elite central defender is operating at the absolute upper age limit for a premier backline anchor. By 2030, he would be 39, an age where top-tier international central defenders rarely maintain the required lateral quickness. Van Dijk previously delivered emotional speeches to his national squad outlining his long-term international departure plans, confirming that the 2026 tournament in North America is his designated final shot at global glory.

9. Neymar — Brazil

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer | IMAGO

World Cup Appearances : 4 (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

International Trophies: 2 (2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, 2016 Olympic Gold)

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While the Brazil National Team qualified comfortably for the 2026 World Cup, Neymar has barely played international football in nearly three years following a series of devastating hamstring, ACL, and meniscus injuries. Now 34 years old and playing back in Brazil with Santos, he was named to head coach Carlo Ancelotti's preliminary squad. Given his fragile physical condition, heavy workload management, and recurring fitness setbacks, this tournament represents his absolute last chance to win a World Cup before his body forces an international retirement.

10. Edin Džeko — Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bosnia & Herzegovina captain Edin Džeko | IMAGO

World Cup Appearances : 2 (2014, 2026)

International Trophies: 0