Real Madrid identify American coach as Mourinho alternative

The Real Madrid hierarchy has reportedly identified a Plan B option should their pursuit for Mourinho fail.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Real Sociedad manager Pellegrino Matarazzo as a backup option in their ongoing coaching search, although José Mourinho firmly remains the club's undisputed primary target.

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Real Madrid’s coaching search

Following a disastrous, trophyless campaign under Álvaro Arbeloa, club president Florentino Pérez is personally spearheading the operation to overhaul the managerial setup.

Pérez has already engaged in advanced discussions with Mourinho regarding a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabéu, and the Madrid hierarchy is fully aware of the €3 million release clause embedded in the 63-year-old Portuguese tactician's current contract with Benfica.

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However, with the club desperate to secure a swift resolution, the board is also evaluating Matarazzo as a viable, modern alternative should their blockbuster move for "The Special One" unexpectedly collapse at the final hurdle, according to Goal.

Pellegrino Matarazzo, Hoffenheim manager || Imago

The allure of Matarazzo

The admiration from the Spanish giants is a result of Matarazzo’s brilliant debut season at the helm of La Reale.

Hired in December 2025, when Real Sociedad were languishing dangerously close to the relegation zone, the 48-year-old American arrived and changed the squad's fortunes.

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His defining achievement came when he successfully guided the Basque club to lift the Copa del Rey following a 4-3 penalty-shootout victory over Atlético Madrid.