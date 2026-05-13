Charles Leclerc and wife Alexandra dazzle at Cannes Film Festival in first appearance since their wedding

The F1 fans' favourite couple turned heads on the red carpet on Wednesday.

Months after their intimate civil wedding in Monaco, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and his wife, influencer Alexandra Saint Mleux (now Leclerc), made a glamorous first public appearance as newlyweds at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

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The couple turned heads on the red carpet for the premiere of "La Vie D’Une Femme" on Wednesday, May 13, radiating elegance and newlywed bliss amid the French Riviera’s iconic glamour

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Leclerc at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

The couple turned heads on the red carpet for the premiere of La Vie D’Une Femme, radiating elegance and newlywed bliss amid the French Riviera’s iconic glamour.

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Alexandra stunned in a sparkling strapless gown featuring intricate beading and sequins over a sheer mesh-like base.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Leclerc at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

The form-fitting design showcases scalloped, tiered patterns that create a shimmering, scale-like effect in champagne and silver tones, accentuating her figure with a sweetheart neckline and structured bodice. She paired the look with a dazzling diamond necklace, matching earrings, and sleek, pulled-back hair, exuding red-carpet sophistication.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Leclerc at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

Charles complements her perfectly in a classic black tuxedo with satin lapels, a crisp white dress shirt, and a black bow tie.

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He accessorized with a subtle leafy or branch-shaped brooch on his lapel and carried sunglasses, adding a touch of personal flair to the timeless formal ensemble. His curly hair and warm smile completed the debonair groom vibe.

While specific designer confirmations for this exact appearance are still emerging, past Cannes looks for Alexandra have included Georges Hobeika. Charles also attended the event on Wednesday as a L’Oréal ambassador, blending F1 prestige with high fashion.

The sighting comes months after their February 2026 wedding, where Alexandra wore a custom Paolo Sebastian lace gown and Charles a Brunello Cucinelli suit, keeping the celebratory spirit alive on the Croisette.

Charles's and Alexandra's love story

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Charles and Alexandra Leclerc | Instagram

Charles and Alexandra began dating in 2023 after meeting through mutual circles.

Their relationship quickly became a favourite among F1 fans for its low-key elegance and genuine affection. The couple announced their engagement in November 2025 and married in an intimate civil ceremony in Monaco.

Their latest sighting comes after the couple took delivery of their new £15m superyacht.

Mr and Mrs Leclerc at the Miami Grand Prix | IMAGO

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As the 2026 F1 season progresses, Leclerc currently sits third in the Drivers’ Championship with 59 points after the opening rounds, trailing leader Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc | IMAGO

He has delivered consistent performances, including strong starts (leading the field in positions gained on lap 1) and podium contention, with results such as a P3 in Japan and solid points hauls in Australia, China, and Miami.