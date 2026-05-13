Super Eagles legend makes top 10 most iconic FIFA World Cup goals ever scored

Fans across the globe often debate which moments truly define the tournament, but the most iconic FIFA World Cup goals are those that remain etched in the memory of every generation.

These goals represent more than just a point on the scoreboard; they signify moments of pure genius, athletic perfection, and national pride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup is the greatest stage in football, providing a platform where legends are born and history is written.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to begin in June, this article ranks the ten most unforgettable goals in the history of the competition, with a focus on the incredible skill seen in both the past and the recent century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top 10 most iconic FIFA World Cup goals

10. Benjamin Pavard (France vs Argentina, 2018)

Benjamin Pavard scored a goal that defied the laws of physics during a thrilling second-round match in Russia.

As a cross from the left wing floated across the edge of the penalty area, Pavard leaned back and struck the ball with the outside of his right boot.

The ball sliced through the air with an incredible amount of spin, curving into the top corner of the net. It was a technical masterpiece that helped France on their way to winning the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pavard scores screamer (France vs Argentina, 2018) || Imago

9. Siphiwe Tshabalala (South Africa vs Mexico, 2010)

Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a goal that carried the weight of an entire continent during the opening match of the first World Cup held in Africa.

The goal sparked massive celebrations across South Africa and remains a symbol of the joy and unity the tournament brings to a host nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a swift counter-attack, Tshabalala was played through on the left side of the area. He unleashed a powerful, rising shot with his left foot that flew into the far top corner of the net.

Siphiwe Tshabalala's goal (South Africa vs Mexico, 2010) || Imago

8. James Rodriguez (Colombia vs Uruguay, 2014)

James Rodríguez announced himself as a global superstar during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In a match against Uruguay, he received the ball with his back to the goal.

He controlled the ball on his chest, turned instantly, and unleashed a thunderous left-footed volley from outside the penalty area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ball clipped the underside of the crossbar before hitting the back of the net. The sheer audacity and technique involved made it an instant classic.

James Rodriguez scores against Uruguay at the 2014 Wold Cup || Imago

7. Robin van Persie (Netherlands vs Spain, 2014)

Robin van Persie scored one of the most unique goals in football history with his "flying" header against Spain at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

As a long diagonal pass from Daley Blind flew towards the edge of the box, Van Persie realised he could not control it with his feet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He launched himself into the air and met the ball with a diving header that looped over the Spanish goalkeeper, Iker Casillas. The image of Van Persie suspended in mid-air became an enduring symbol of the tournament.

Robin van Persie scored one of the most unique goals in football history || Imago

6. Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria vs Spain, 1998)

Sunday Oliseh scored one of the most memorable goals for the now-ranked 26th team in the world during a group-stage match in France.

As a defensive clearance from the Spanish team bounced towards him nearly thirty yards from goal, Oliseh did not hesitate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He struck a thunderous half-volley with his right foot that swerved away from the goalkeeper, Andoni Zubizarreta, and hit the back of the net.

This stunning strike secured a famous 3-2 victory for the Super Eagles and remains a symbol of the golden era of Nigerian football.

The technique required to hit a bouncing ball with such power and precision makes it a worthy addition to the list of the Most Iconic FIFA World Cup Goals.

Sunday Oliseh scored a screamer against Spain in 1998 World Cup || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Andres Iniesta (Spain vs Netherlands, 2010)

Andrés Iniesta scored the goal that defined a generation of Spanish football dominance. In the final minutes of extra time in the 2010 final, Cesc Fabregas played a pass to Iniesta inside the area.

He took one touch to control the bouncing ball and then fired a half-volley into the far corner. It was the only goal of the match and secured the first-ever World Cup title for Spain, making it one of the most significant moments in the history of the sport.

Andres Iniesta scored the winning goal for Spain at the 2010 World Cup || Imago

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal vs Spain, 2018)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo produced one of the most dramatic moments in World Cup history during a high-stakes group match in Russia.

With Portugal trailing late in the game, Ronaldo won a free-kick just outside the penalty area. He stood with his signature focused expression before striking the ball with incredible precision.

The ball curled perfectly over the Spanish wall and dipped sharply into the top corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

This strike completed a magnificent hat-trick and secured a vital draw for his nation. It remains a definitive example of his ability to perform under extreme pressure on the global stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Zinedine Zidane (France vs Brazil, 1998)

Zinedine Zidane became a national hero in France following his legendary performance in the 1998 final against Brazil.

He scored two nearly identical headers from corner kicks, and his first strike was especially significant. As the ball was delivered from a corner, Zidane showed incredible timing to rise above the defence and direct a powerful header into the net.

This goal gave France the lead in the home tournament and paved the way for the first World Cup victory for the nation.

Zidane scored winning goal against Brazil in France 1998 World Cup || Imago

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina vs France, 2022)

Lionel Messi capped his legendary career with a vital goal in what many consider the greatest World Cup final ever played.

During a rapid team move, Messi played a part in the build-up before eventually being in the right place to poke the ball over the line during a goalmouth scramble in extra time.

While perhaps not his most powerful strike, the context of the goal and the team play leading up to it represented his crowning moment as a world champion.

Lionel Messi scored a brace against France in the 2022 World Cup final || Imago

1. Diego Maradona (Argentina vs England, 1986)

The top spot belongs to Diego Maradona for his "Goal of the Century". Just minutes after his controversial "Hand of God" goal, Maradona picked up the ball in his own half.

Diego Maradona. || Credit: Britannica

He embarked on a sixty-yard run, dribbling past five English players with ease. He rounded the goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, and slotted the ball into the net while falling.