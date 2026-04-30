FIFA World Cup 2026 Predictions - Which Teams are The Favourites?

Football’s biggest and most prestigious tournament is almost here. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of our favorite sport and it will take place in the US, Mexico and Canada.

This edition will be the biggest World Cup in history and will include 48 teams. It goes without saying, but some of them are in a much better position than others to win, so let’s dive in and learn more about some of the potential favorites.

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Argentina, the Defending Champion

It comes as no surprise that Argentina is one of the big favorites to win the biggest football competition of the year. In fact, if you check some of the hot FIFA World Cup 2026 predictions, you will discover that the country is often regarded as the best in all of its matchups. Yes, it’s true that Lionel Messi is getting older, but he remains one of the best players in the world and will try to lead his country to another trophy.

Argentina will face Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J,, and there is no arguing it is the big favorite here. Assuming everything goes okay for the country, the South Americans will exit the group as winners and will advance to the event’s next stage.

Brazil, the Heavyweight

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The next country that you can often find on the list of favorites for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is Brazil. It’s been a while since Selesao achieved anything significant at this tournament and many people think this will be their year. The team is always one of the favorites to win and ranks near the top in FIFA’s rankings, so don’t be surprised if you notice that many bookmakers also believe the team is on another level.

Speaking of bookmakers, people who decide to bet on them leaving their groups as winners will be surprised by the low odds. Brazil is in a group with Scotland, Morocco and Haiti, and definitely puts the South Americans as the favorites. With that said, Morocco and Scotland will both aim to make things difficult, so we expect to see interesting matches.

Spain, the Contenders

When it comes to FIFA World Cup favorites, we have to address Spain. The country has one of the best squads in the world and has proven time and again that it can beat the best teams. The last time Spain won the event was many years ago and the country’s current squad definitely gives it a solid chance at succeeding.

Spain will be in Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will play alongside Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Even though the country is the favorite in the group, Uruguay is one of those teams that can always surprise its opponents. In fact, the match between the two will be among the most anticipated clashes at the Group Stage.

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France, The High-Power Attack

When it comes to some of the best football teams in the world, France is consistently among the top. The country has one of the best squads in the world, and after winning the event in 2018, France is a threat that everyone should be aware of.

Didier Deschamps’ men are fully geared and ready to put their luck to the test and try to win the tournament yet again. Led by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, France has everything it needs to succeed.

The European powerhouse is in a group with Senegal, Norway and Iraq. Senegal is definitely the biggest challenge here because the squad is the current African champion. In fact, many regard it as one of the most dangerous underdogs at this event, so France really needs to be careful.

Norway is also a formidable opponent, especially when having Erling Haaland on its side. With that said, the squad will really have to step up its game to defeat the powerful French ide. Lastly, we have Iraq, and this is definitely the underdog and the team that will be fighting for its survival.

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England, the Young Lions

England is one of those football teams whose fans have really high expectations of it. It’s also one of the bookies’ favorites because many betting sites believe it has what it takes to win. This is definitely true because the squad has names like Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

The bad news for England is that it is in a group with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. While the latter is the least daunting opponent here, Croatia and Ghana definitely have what it takes to defeat the English.

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