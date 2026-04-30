Atletico Madrid manager Simeone gives update on Alvarez's injury ahead of return leg
The Argentine international left the field late in the 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium, raising doubts about his availability for the crucial second leg in London.
Anxious moments followed for Atletico on Wednesday night when their star forward limped off with just 13 minutes left to play.
The World Cup winner appeared to injure his ankle during a challenge with Arsenal's Eberechi Eze and looked in significant discomfort before being substituted.
Simeone confident Alvarez will be fit
After the games, Simeone moved quickly to ease fears about Alvarez’s injury in his post-match press conference.
When questioned about his growing list of injured players, the manager expressed his belief that they would be ready for the return fixture.
"Well, knowing them, they’ll definitely be there on Tuesday," Simeone stated. "I don’t think there will be anyone that will not be playing on Tuesday."
Alvarez was not the only player to pick up an injury in what proved to be a physically demanding contest in the Spanish capital.
Giuliano Simeone also came off with a knock, while fellow forward Alexander Sorloth was absent from the squad entirely as he continues his recovery.
Simeone provided more details on the players' conditions. "I suppose they might be feeling some physical discomfort now," he explained.
"Giuliano from a knock, Julian from the fall he had in the middle of the pitch and Sorloth with a hamstring strain, but I have no doubt they’ll be there."
As Arsenal prepares to welcome Atletico to a pitch Mikel Arteta will hope is better suited to his team's play, the fitness of Alvarez remains a key storyline.