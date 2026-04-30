Advertisement

You need to do better — Ademola Lookman criticised after big miss against Arsenal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:17 - 30 April 2026
Former South Africa captain Teko Modise has questioned Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian forward missed a big chance during Atletico's Champions League semi-final draw with Arsenal.
Advertisement

Ademola Lookman returned to the starting lineup at the Wanda Metropolitano following a brief injury layoff, and played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Advertisement

However, his performance was defined by a missed chance in the 53rd minute that could have changed the complexion of the tie.

After finding space in the arsenal box, Lookman’s close-range effort lacked the necessary placement, allowing Arsenal keeper David Raya to make a comfortable save.

Advertisement

Lookman charged to do better after missed chances against Arsenal

Analyzing the moment on SuperSport, Modise insisted that the 28-year-old attacker failed to test the goalkeeper sufficiently.

“He could have performed better. A remarkable save was made. Whenever he is shooting under such pressure, he needs to think a bit faster," Modise said.

“I believe he might have selected a better angle away from the goalkeeper to compel him to make an exceptional save."

Advertisement

The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder added that the lack of precision made the stop too easy for Raya:

“The shot he took was not far enough from Raya for him to make the stop, but those are the risks he also brings to the game.

”Despite the criticism, Lookman has been a vital addition to Diego Simeone's squad since his high-profile winter switch from Atalanta.

The Super Eagles star has already racked up two goals and two assists in seven Champions League appearances this term.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
BAL's Sahara Conference - Club Africain 79 JCA Kings 74
Other Sports
30.04.2026
BAL's Sahara Conference - Club Africain 79 JCA Kings 74
Simeone slaps Ben White in tunnel controversy
Football
30.04.2026
Simeone slaps Ben White in tunnel controversy after walking over Atletico Madrid badge
Simeone gives update on Alvarez's injury
Football
30.04.2026
Atletico Madrid manager Simeone gives update on Alvarez's injury ahead of return leg
Arteta fumes at Eze’s overturned penalty
Football
30.04.2026
‘It’s so clear and obvious’ - Arteta fumes at Eze’s overturned penalty
Simeone praises Lookman's defensive and attacking work
Football
30.04.2026
Simeone praises Lookman's defensive and attacking work in Champions League draw with Arsenal
UCL: 4 players of Nigerian-descent worth over N436B feature in boring Atletico vs Arsenal clash
Football
30.04.2026
UCL: 4 players of Nigerian-descent worth over N436B feature in boring Atletico vs Arsenal clash