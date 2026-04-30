You need to do better — Ademola Lookman criticised after big miss against Arsenal

Former South Africa captain Teko Modise has questioned Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian forward missed a big chance during Atletico's Champions League semi-final draw with Arsenal.

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However, his performance was defined by a missed chance in the 53rd minute that could have changed the complexion of the tie.

After finding space in the arsenal box, Lookman’s close-range effort lacked the necessary placement, allowing Arsenal keeper David Raya to make a comfortable save.

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Lookman charged to do better after missed chances against Arsenal

Analyzing the moment on SuperSport, Modise insisted that the 28-year-old attacker failed to test the goalkeeper sufficiently.

“He could have performed better. A remarkable save was made. Whenever he is shooting under such pressure, he needs to think a bit faster," Modise said.

“I believe he might have selected a better angle away from the goalkeeper to compel him to make an exceptional save."

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The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder added that the lack of precision made the stop too easy for Raya:

“The shot he took was not far enough from Raya for him to make the stop, but those are the risks he also brings to the game.

”Despite the criticism, Lookman has been a vital addition to Diego Simeone's squad since his high-profile winter switch from Atalanta.