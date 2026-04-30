Arsenal and Cristiano Ronaldo backed for league success

English journalist Piers Morgan has backed Arsenal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr for their respective league titles.

Both teams are currently leading their respective league tables, with only four games left to play in their seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners are three points above Manchester City in the Premier League and are also in the semi-final of the Champions League, while Al Nassr are eight points clear of Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

The two teams are both seeking to break lengthy league title droughts, with Arsenal's extending to 22 years and Al Nassr's being five years long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morgan wants Arsenal and Ronaldo's success

Morgan has been a vocal supporter of both Arsenal and Ronaldo, frequently making his backing known.

This time, he has publicly shown support for his boyhood club and the player he considers the greatest of all time.

Piers Morgan || Imago

The pundit replied to a tweet of a Ronaldo interview shared on X where the Portuguese legend was asked, 'With four matches remaining until the end of the league, what are your expectations about the chances of winning the title?'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo replied, “The fight will continue until the very end. Things have been difficult in the league, both on and off the pitch, but I will talk about that at the end of the season.

Al Nassr star Ronaldo || Imago

“What matters most is that the team played well and fought. We deserved to win, we scored two goals and wanted more, we are on the right track.”

Morgan quoted the tweet, saying, “My *real* quadruple is still on: Arsenal wins the Premier League & Champions League... @Cristiano wins the Saudi League... Spurs get relegated.”

Arsenal squad || imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the season nears its conclusion, Arsenal is in contention to win two trophies, while their rivals, Tottenham, face the prospect of relegation from the Premier League.