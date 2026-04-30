'What a joke' — Shock as Chelsea star wins club award after disastrous April

Fans have reacted with surprise and disappointment after Chelsea announced the Player of the Month for April.

Chelsea announced that 20-year-old defender Jorrel Hato has been named the club’s Player of the Month for April.

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The announcement was met with surprise by some fans, who mocked the Blues' performances throughout April.

Jorrel Hato named Chelsea Player of the Month

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Hato received 44% of the fan vote to claim the award for the first time since joining from Ajax last summer.

However, the decision has divided supporters given the team’s dismal performances throughout the month.

In the Premier League, they suffered three defeats, to Manchester City (0-3), Manchester United (0-1), and Brighton (0-3), as results and confidence plummeted.

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That poor run ultimately cost manager Liam Rosenior his job last week.

Despite the collective struggles, Hato stood out for his consistency and composure at the back.

The award has triggered strong reactions online. Many fans expressed their frustration with comments such as:

This club is a joke 😆 scored zero goals and conceded alot only to name a defender player of the month — Mr Awesome!* (@PengBoizArmani) April 29, 2026

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