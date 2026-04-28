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Just give him the job — Mikel Obi reveals perfect man to save Chelsea

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:36 - 28 April 2026
Super Eagles and Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has revealed the best man to replace Liam Rosenior as permanent Chelsea manager.
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Chelsea are currently back in the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Rosenior just over a week ago, on the back of a shocking run of results.

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While Callum McFarlane has been placed in interim charge until the end of the campaign, the club are reportedly evaluating long-term candidates, including Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Fulham boss Marco Silva.

However, Mikel believes Chelsea should turn to club legend and former captain John Terry, arguing that his leadership is exactly what the Blues' dressing room needs.

Mikel Obi names John Terry as best manager for Chelsea

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Mikel also suggested that Terry's strong personality and refusal to be a "yes man" might be the primary reason he has been overlooked for the role.

John Terry || Picture credit: David Klein Sportimag
John Terry || Picture credit: David Klein Sportimag
John Terry
John Terry celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win in 2006 (Credit: Imago)

“JT is my mate, he's a good friend. The thing with Terry is, you cannot control him," Mikel said.

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"He is not a yes man. Would he have been the best appointment till the end of the season? Maybe. Why not give it to JT? Why not give it to Mr. Chelsea? The one person that actually bleeds Blue."

He continued: "He can absolutely galvanise the place. When he walks in and has a meeting with those players, they will respect him and listen to every word.”

Terry has recently expressed his own frustration at being snubbed for the role, claiming the owners decided to exclude him from being part of the coaching setup.

Despite his legendary status, it is understood that the current ownership is unlikely to consider him for the position in the near future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are focused on salvaging what they can from their season, clinging to slim hopes of a top-five Premier League finish while also looking ahead to an FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

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