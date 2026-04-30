BAL's Sahara Conference - Club Africain 79 JCA Kings 74

Tunisia’s Club Africain secured a hard‑fought 79–74 victory over JCA Kings of Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

The closely contested matchup saw Club Africain recover from an early deficit and win in overtime to claim their third consecutive victory in the Sahara Conference.

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Aminu Mohammed led Club Africain with 21 points and five rebounds, providing key scoring down the stretch as the Tunisian team executed effectively in the closing minutes.

Despite a strong opening quarter from JCA Kings, Club Africain’s defensive pressure and improved offensive rhythm down the stretch proved decisive as they closed out the game. Jonathan Cisse led JCA Kings with 30 points and seven assists.

The Sahara Conference continues this afternoon when Al Ahly (Egypt) take on Maktown Flyers (Nigeria) at 4 p.m. GMT+1, followed by ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal) taking on the undefeated home team FUS Rabat at 7 p.m. GMT+1.

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