Simeone slaps Ben White in tunnel controversy after walking over Atletico Madrid badge

A tense Champions League encounter between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal spilled over after the final whistle, with Atletico manager Diego Simeone confronting Gunners defender Ben White in a heated exchange.

The incident occurred following a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium, where Simeone appeared to take issue with White's actions as he left the pitch.

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Arsenal initially took the lead just before halftime, with Viktor Gyokeres converting a 44th-minute penalty after being fouled by David Hancko.

However, Atletico Madrid equalised in the 56th minute from a Julian Alvarez spot-kick, awarded after Ben White was penalised for a handball.

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Simeone confronts Ben White

After the game, a perceived sign of disrespect from Ben White reportedly triggered a post-match confrontation from Simeone.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago

As players headed towards the tunnel, White was seen walking over the large Atletico Madrid crest situated on the turf.

Ben White in action || imago

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In Spanish football culture, this is widely considered a provocative and insulting gesture. While an Atletico player was the first to challenge the right-back, Simeone quickly intervened.

Video footage shows the Argentine coach pursuing White into the tunnel area, where he slapped the defender on the back several times.

🚨🚨| On his way to the tunnel, Ben White stepped on Atletico Madrid’s badge, and Diego Simeone immediately WENT AT HIM 😳 pic.twitter.com/EG4y1kfEyX — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 29, 2026

White, visibly annoyed by the contact, turned to confront Simeone, leading to a tense verbal exchange before the Atleti manager pushed him away.

Following this, the fiery tunnel clash has set the stage for a highly anticipated and potentially volatile second leg in London, as Arsenal aim to navigate both the on-field challenge and the psychological tactics of their Spanish opponents.

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