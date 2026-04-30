Simeone slaps Ben White in tunnel controversy after walking over Atletico Madrid badge
The incident occurred following a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium, where Simeone appeared to take issue with White's actions as he left the pitch.
Arsenal initially took the lead just before halftime, with Viktor Gyokeres converting a 44th-minute penalty after being fouled by David Hancko.
However, Atletico Madrid equalised in the 56th minute from a Julian Alvarez spot-kick, awarded after Ben White was penalised for a handball.
Simeone confronts Ben White
After the game, a perceived sign of disrespect from Ben White reportedly triggered a post-match confrontation from Simeone.
As players headed towards the tunnel, White was seen walking over the large Atletico Madrid crest situated on the turf.
In Spanish football culture, this is widely considered a provocative and insulting gesture. While an Atletico player was the first to challenge the right-back, Simeone quickly intervened.
Video footage shows the Argentine coach pursuing White into the tunnel area, where he slapped the defender on the back several times.
🚨🚨| On his way to the tunnel, Ben White stepped on Atletico Madrid’s badge, and Diego Simeone immediately WENT AT HIM 😳 pic.twitter.com/EG4y1kfEyX— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 29, 2026
White, visibly annoyed by the contact, turned to confront Simeone, leading to a tense verbal exchange before the Atleti manager pushed him away.
Following this, the fiery tunnel clash has set the stage for a highly anticipated and potentially volatile second leg in London, as Arsenal aim to navigate both the on-field challenge and the psychological tactics of their Spanish opponents.