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Simeone slaps Ben White in tunnel controversy after walking over Atletico Madrid badge

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:01 - 30 April 2026
Simeone slaps Ben White in tunnel controversy
A tense Champions League encounter between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal spilled over after the final whistle, with Atletico manager Diego Simeone confronting Gunners defender Ben White in a heated exchange.
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The incident occurred following a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium, where Simeone appeared to take issue with White's actions as he left the pitch.

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Arsenal initially took the lead just before halftime, with Viktor Gyokeres converting a 44th-minute penalty after being fouled by David Hancko. 

However, Atletico Madrid equalised in the 56th minute from a Julian Alvarez spot-kick, awarded after Ben White was penalised for a handball.

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Simeone confronts Ben White

After the game, a perceived sign of disrespect from Ben White reportedly triggered a post-match confrontation from Simeone.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone|| Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago

As players headed towards the tunnel, White was seen walking over the large Atletico Madrid crest situated on the turf.

Ben White in action || imago
Ben White in action || imago
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In Spanish football culture, this is widely considered a provocative and insulting gesture. While an Atletico player was the first to challenge the right-back, Simeone quickly intervened. 

Video footage shows the Argentine coach pursuing White into the tunnel area, where he slapped the defender on the back several times. 

White, visibly annoyed by the contact, turned to confront Simeone, leading to a tense verbal exchange before the Atleti manager pushed him away.

Following this, the fiery tunnel clash has set the stage for a highly anticipated and potentially volatile second leg in London, as Arsenal aim to navigate both the on-field challenge and the psychological tactics of their Spanish opponents.

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