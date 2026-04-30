Simeone praises Lookman's defensive and attacking work in Champions League draw with Arsenal

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has highlighted the performance of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman following his side's draw against Arsenal.

Arsenal held Atlético to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday night.

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The tightly contested match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano saw Arsenal take a first-half lead through a Viktor Gyökeres penalty.

However, Atlético responded after the break, with Julian Alvarez converting a spot-kick awarded for a handball confirmed by VAR.

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Simeone speaks highly of Lookman

In his post-match press conference, Simeone expressed his satisfaction with Lookman's all-around contribution, particularly his commitment to defending.

"I loved Lookman's game; we're getting an important player to understand that his defensive work helps us," the Argentine manager stated, as reported by Marca.

Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid manager || imago

Although Lookman did not register a goal or an assist, he was a standout performer for the Spanish club.

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The Super Eagles star delivered an energetic display, earning a 7.0 rating from both WhoScored and Sofascore, ranking him among the top three Atlético players on the night.

Throughout the 90 minutes, the former Atalanta attacker was a constant threat, recording four shots, two of which were on target.

Lookman in action against Arsenal || Imago

He was also effective in possession, completing 95% of his passes in the opposition's half and creating one key chance. Despite his efforts, he was unable to convert two significant opportunities to score.

Beyond his offensive contributions, Lookman's defensive work rate caught the eye. The 28-year-old made five key defensive actions, including two tackles, two interceptions, and a blocked shot.

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