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Alexandra Leclerc flaunts 'hot bod' with Charles Leclerc in Miami ahead of F1 weekend

David Ben
David Ben 21:42 - 28 April 2026
Alexandra Leclerc flaunts 'hot bod' with Charles Leclerc in Miami ahead of F1 weekend
Photo Credits: X/alexleclercbr
The F1 fan-favourites soaked up in the Miami sun ahead of the fourth race of the season.
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Model and influencer Alexandra Leclerc was photographed in Miami on Tuesday, April 28, enjoying the sunny conditions.

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Images shared on social media showed her in stylish beach attire, exuding a relaxed summer vibe while in the city.

The French model was joined by her husband, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, together on Miami Beach, accompanied by their dog, Leo. The pair appeared in casual beachwear, capturing an off-duty moment with relaxed summer energy far from the racetrack

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The sightings come as the Formula 1 paddock prepares for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix weekend at the Miami International Autodrome.

Build up to this weekend's race

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc secured podium at the Japanese GP | IMAGO

Ferrari has been preparing a significant upgrade package for the SF-26, including aerodynamic developments and power unit elements, with Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton testing components during a recent filming day.

Leclerc has highlighted the power unit as Ferrari's main area of deficit compared to Mercedes but expressed optimism about progress. The team sits second in the constructors' championship, trailing Mercedes.

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In the drivers' standings, Leclerc currently occupies third place with 49 points. He has secured podium finishes in the opening races (3rd in Australia and Japan) but is chasing the leaders, including Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

The 2026 Miami Grand Prix is a sprint weekend, with a compressed schedule featuring only one free practice session. Sessions are set for Friday, May 1: Free Practice 1, and Saturday, May 2: Sprint Race, then main Qualifying.

The Miami GP will conclude on Sunday, May 3 with the Grand Prix (57 laps).

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