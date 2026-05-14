Super Eagles legend Emenike stunned after being recognised by fans

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike was left in disbelief after being stopped by fans on the streets of Newcastle long after his retirement.

Emenike, a former Nigerian international, may have only played 16 games in England, but he holds a special place in the hearts of football fans worldwide.

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The forward went on to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 and won the golden boot before hanging up his boots in 2019.

His career saw him score nine goals in 37 appearances for the Super Eagles, making him one of the country's legends.

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Fans recognise Emenike

On Wednesday, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner and Golden Boot recipient shared a video on his Instagram account showing the surprising encounter outside Newcastle United's St James' Park.

In the clip, a passerby quickly identifies him and gathers his friends for a photo. However, it was not his loan spell at West Ham that jogged the fans' memory. "Spartak Moscow, isn't it!" the sharp-eyed local pointed out.

🇳🇬 Here's Emmanuel Emenike outside St. James' Park in Newcastle.



He's now retired from football, so he thought he wouldn't be recognised.



But fans knew. He played for

Spartak Moscow and Fenerbahçe most famously but also had a short spell at West Ham.pic.twitter.com/2GqHuyWwbm — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) May 14, 2026

Reflecting on the moment, Emenike posted, "I wasn’t expecting to be known in Newcastle; as you can see, I looked lost."

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While Emenike scored a respectable 92 club goals in his real-world career, his street-side recognition is more likely due to his virtual prowess in EA Sports' FIFA 13.

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike | IMAGO

He achieved iconic status among gamers because his digital avatar was, ironically, almost unstoppable.