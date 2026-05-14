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Super Eagles legend Emenike stunned after being recognised by fans

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:57 - 14 May 2026
Emenike stunned after being recognised by fans
Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike was left in disbelief after being stopped by fans on the streets of Newcastle long after his retirement.
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Emenike, a former Nigerian international, may have only played 16 games in England, but he holds a special place in the hearts of football fans worldwide. 

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The forward went on to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 and won the golden boot before hanging up his boots in 2019.

His career saw him score nine goals in 37 appearances for the Super Eagles, making him one of the country's legends.

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Fans recognise Emenike 

On Wednesday, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner and Golden Boot recipient shared a video on his Instagram account showing the surprising encounter outside Newcastle United's St James' Park. 

In the clip, a passerby quickly identifies him and gathers his friends for a photo. However, it was not his loan spell at West Ham that jogged the fans' memory. "Spartak Moscow, isn't it!" the sharp-eyed local pointed out.

Reflecting on the moment, Emenike posted, "I wasn’t expecting to be known in Newcastle; as you can see, I looked lost."

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While Emenike scored a respectable 92 club goals in his real-world career, his street-side recognition is more likely due to his virtual prowess in EA Sports' FIFA 13. 

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike | IMAGO
Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike | IMAGO

He achieved iconic status among gamers because his digital avatar was, ironically, almost unstoppable.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa has named the best Super Eagles 11, with Emenike making the list.

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