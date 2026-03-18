'Unacceptable' - Senegal issues furious statement to CAF as AFCON 2025 title fight heads to CAS

Senegal's federation just called CAF's ruling "iniquitous, unprecedented and unacceptable." They're going to court. This is far from over.

The Senegalese Football Federation has broken its silence and they are not going quietly. Hours after the CAF Appeal Board announced it was stripping Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title and awarding it to Morocco.

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The FSF published an official two-part communiqué from Dakar calling the ruling "iniquitous, unprecedented and unacceptable" and vowing an immediate appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The statement, signed by the FSF Secretary General and dated March 17, 2026, confirms that the federation received formal notification of the CAF Appeal Board's decision earlier that day under case reference DC23316 and immediately rejected it in the strongest possible terms.

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Le Jury d’Appel de la Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) a décidé, en application de l’article 84 du Règlement de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (CAN), de déclarer l’équipe nationale du Sénégal forfait lors de la finale de la TotalEnergies CAF Coupe d’Afrique des Nations… — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) March 17, 2026

The FSF's official statement — in full

"The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) received notification today of the decision rendered on March 17, 2026 by the CAF Appeal Board, in the context of case DC23316. This procedure follows the complaint made regarding match number 52 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, between Senegal and Morocco."

"By this decision, the CAF Appeal Board declared the appeal of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) admissible and upheld it. In doing so, the board annulled the decision previously rendered by the CAF Disciplinary Committee, on the grounds that Morocco's right to be heard had not been respected in the first-instance proceedings."

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"The Appeal Board further ruled that Senegal's conduct fell within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations. Consequently, CAF declared the FSF in breach of Article 82 and awarded the match to the FRMF by forfeit, with the result recorded as 3-0 in Morocco's favour under Article 84."

"The Senegalese Football Federation denounces an iniquitous, unprecedented and unacceptable decision that throws discredit on African football. In defence of its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice, and will keep the public informed of further developments in this matter."

Communiqué de la FSF relatif à la notification de la décision rendue le 17 mars 2026 par le Jury d'Appel de la Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF). 👇 pic.twitter.com/b0xxQsMQWU — Equipe du Sénégal (@GaindeYi) March 18, 2026

The detail nobody is talking about - Morocco won on a technicality first

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The CAF Appeal Board overturned the original Disciplinary Committee ruling, which had cleared Senegal, specifically because Morocco's right to be heard was not properly respected in the first-instance proceedings.

In other words, Morocco's appeal succeeded partly on a procedural technicality before the substance of the case was even fully argued. The FSF is expected to make this a central argument in their CAS appeal.

This is a detail buried in the official communique that fundamentally changes how this ruling should be understood. The Disciplinary Committee had initially sided with Senegal.

Morocco appealed and the Appeal Board found that Morocco had not been given a proper hearing the first time around. That procedural failure opened the door for the full case to be reheard, and ultimately for the title to be stripped.

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It is a nuance that Senegal's legal team will almost certainly exploit at CAS. If the original disciplinary process was itself flawed, every subsequent ruling that flows from it becomes legally questionable.

Player reaction - fury on social media

Moussa Niakhate - Senegal Defender (Nottingham Forest)

COME AND GET IT IF YOU CAN.⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EodnBgNDEl — Gio Iliman Ndiaye 🇸🇳💙 (@ArobaseIliman) March 17, 2026

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"Come and get it! They're mad!" - posted on Instagram alongside a photo of himself lifting the AFCON trophy, suggesting the physical medal will not be surrendered easily.

El Hadj Malick Diouf - Senegal Defender (West Ham United)

"It's not what I expected… this thing isn't going anywhere." - Instagram post within hours of the ruling.

Mane's painful irony

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No figure in this story carries more weight than Sadio Mane. During the final's 15-minute walk-off in January, the very incident CAF used to strip the title, it was Mane who refused to leave the pitch and pleaded with his teammates to return and play on.

Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye || Image credit: Imago

"People around the world are watching. It could be a penalty or not, but that is not the most important thing. What matters is respecting the game." - Sadio Mane, during the walk-off in the AFCON 2025 final

Mane's intervention was the reason the match continued and the reason Senegal scored the winning goal. He is now among the players stripped of their AFCON winner's status, punished, in effect, for being the one man on the night who tried to do the right thing.

Senegal players heading into the dressing room || imago

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What happens next

Road to CAS - What to Expect

FSF appeal to CAS to be filed "as soon as possible" from Dakar. CAS verdicts typically take 6–12 months, meaning this will be unresolved long before the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco's status - they will be officially recognised as AFCON 2025 champions and travel to the World Cup in the United States carrying that title, pending any CAS ruling.

Senegal at the World Cup - they face France and Norway at MetLife Stadium, New York. Every match will carry extra emotional charge after this ruling.

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The medals - Senegalese players still physically hold their winner's medals. The FSF has given no indication they intend to return them, and Niakhate's Instagram post suggests they won't go without a fight.

African football's credibility - the FSF's statement that the ruling "throws discredit on African football" will resonate far beyond Dakar. Expect intense pressure on CAF from across the continent in the days ahead.