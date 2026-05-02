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No excuses — Guardiola dismisses fixture congestion as Man City chase title

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:54 - 02 May 2026
Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola has made it clear that Manchester City will not hide behind a congested fixture schedule if they fail to win the title.
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Manchester City trail Arsenal by three points, entering the final month of the Premier League campaign.

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However, their path to a potential seventh title under the Spaniard has been complicated by a rearranged calendar.

Following deep runs in domestic cups, City face a brutal stretch where they must play three times in just seven days (May 13–19), sandwiched around an FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16.

While reports suggested the club was unhappy with the rescheduling of games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, Guardiola refused to dwell on any perceived unfairness.

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Guardiola dismisses fixture congestion as City chase title

“It is what it is. When we won the treble and the quadruple, we always had this kind of calendar,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“Of course, it could be better, but I’ve never expected help. We’ll do that and go game by game."

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In a classic piece of defiance, the 55-year-old suggested that those who can't handle the English schedule should look elsewhere.

“If you don’t like it, go and train in France or Portugal. I like being here, and I’ve said many times, when I was at Barcelona and saw managers here complain about the schedule, it has always been like this.”

By the time City face Everton on Monday night, they could find themselves six points adrift if Mikel Arteta’s side beats Fulham on Saturday.

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With the race so finely balanced that it could be decided by goal difference, Guardiola remains laser-focused on the task at hand.

“It’s normal, it’s the calendar. Sometimes you play first, sometimes behind,” he added. “It is what it is, and nothing changes. At this stage, you know exactly what you have to do.”

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