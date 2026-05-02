I regret leaving Guardiola and Man City — UCL Winner Admits

A former Manchester City and Champions League winner has openly admitted he regrets leaving the club, describing it as the best in the world.

Spain international Aymeric Laporte has admitted he regrets leaving Manchester City at the time he did, describing the Etihad club as the best in the world.

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Laporte, who won major honours under Pep Guardiola including the treble in 2023, revealed that he only fully appreciated the exceptional care and environment at the Etihad after moving on.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte

“I regretted leaving because I was at the best club in the world, Man City,” he told Spanish outlet AS.

🚨❤️‍🩹 Aymeric Laporte: “I regretted leaving because I was at the best club in the world, Man City”.



“The way they take care of players is unique; you only realise it when you leave”, told AS. pic.twitter.com/Cs1FKRoCUP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2026

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“The way they take care of players is unique; you only realise it when you leave.”

Laporte left City to join Saudi side Al Nassr in the summer of 2023 to chase regular football after losing his place in the treble-winnig season.

However, the 31-year-old remains a fan, and actively engages with club posts on social media.

Laporte lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League treble in his final season, under Guardiola, and was one of the best defenders in the world before suffering a knee injury in 2020.

Many former City stars have echoed similar sentiments after leaving, underlining how difficult it is to replicate the winning mentality and support system built at the Etihad.

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