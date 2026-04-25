VIDEO: 'Pep, let Arteta win' – Guardiola begged to allow Arsenal to win EPL

Arsenal fans hilariously beg Pep Guardiola to hand Mikel Arteta the Premier League title in a viral video as Manchester City tighten grip on the title race.

A viral video has captured the emotions of Arsenal supporters as the Premier League title race reaches a dramatic climax, and their message to Pep Guardiola was as bold as it was humorous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the clip circulating online, a group of Gunners fans spotted the Manchester City manager and jokingly urged him to step aside in the title race.

“Pep, let Mikel Arteta win the league. You’ve won enough!” they shouted, blending frustration with playful admiration.

Title race takes dramatic turn

Arsenal had looked poised to lift the trophy just weeks ago, holding a slim lead at the top of the table. However, a dip in form, including a crucial defeat to Manchester City, saw them surrender control at a decisive stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Arsenal are three points ahead of City after defeating Leeds, with Pep's side having a game in hand.

With only a handful of matches remaining, every fixture now carries massive significance.

For Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad, the equation is simple but demanding: win almost every remaining game and hope City slip.