Arsenal vs Newcastle: Eze magic sends Arteta's Gunners top of Premier League

Eberechi Eze scored the crucial winning goal as Arsenal defeated Newcastle 1-0 to go three points clear of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal edge Newcastle to overtake Man City

After a disappointing few weeks in which Arsenal lost a healthy lead at the EPL summit, there was huge pressure on them to bounce back today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eberechi Eze fired in an early shot that flew just wide of the target from the edge of the area, before opening the scoring by sweeping into the top left corner after being teed up by Kai Havertz.

Things calmed down after the goal, with Newcastle barely creating any chances of note, until a strike from distance almost yielded a leveller from the right boot of Sandro Tonali, but David Raya made a smart one-handed save to preserve the Gunners’ lead.

Newcastle almost equalised 10 minutes from time when Nick Woltemade dinked the ball over the Arsenal defence and found the unmarked Yoane Wissa, who volleyed over the bar.