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'Heart-Warming but not enough' – Dutch coach says Super Eagles win against Iran can’t replace World Cup absence
Dutch coach Simon Kalika has described Nigeria's 2-1 win over Iran as “heart-warming,” while stressing that it does little to ease the pain of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Kalika, who previously worked alongside Samson Siasia during the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Olympic Games, shared his thoughts following the friendly clash in Antalya.
The Super Eagles secured a 2-1 victory at the Antalyaspor Stadium, marking their second win over Iran in three senior meetings.
Full-time#IRNNGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/551p4UFyMm— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 27, 2026
Moses Simon opened the scoring early in the seventh minute, setting the tone for Nigeria’s performance.
Akor Adams doubled the lead shortly after the break, before Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran in the second half.
What Kalika said
Despite praising the result, Kalika emphasised that the win cannot make up for Nigeria’s absence from the FIFA World Cup.
He described the failure to qualify for a second consecutive edition as a significant setback for Nigerian football.
According to him, Nigeria’s presence is always felt on the global stage, and its absence affects not just the team but the continent as a whole.
“They are always a bright sight during World Cup finals, but missing the tournament for a second consecutive time is not the best, not good for the players, not good for Nigeria and Africa,” he said.
The Super Eagles will play Jordan in a friendly at the same venue on Tuesday.