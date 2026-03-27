Chukwuemeka shows Super Eagles what they are missing with debut goal against Ghana

Nigerian-born players can not help punishing Ghana's Black Stars even when outside the Super Eagles

Austria delivered a statement performance ahead of the 2026 World Cup with a crushing 5-1 victory over Ghana in Vienna.

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However, for Nigeria, the spotlight was firmly on Carney Chukwuemeka, whose debut goal raised fresh questions about what the Super Eagles may have lost.

A painful reminder for Nigeria

Carney Chukwuemeka’s decision to represent Austria over Nigeria, England, and France had already stirred debate, but his performance against Ghana poured fuel on that fire. Introduced in the 61st minute, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder wasted no time announcing himself on the international stage.

Linking up brilliantly with Marcel Sabitzer, Chukwuemeka exchanged quick passes before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike into the top corner to make it 4-1. It was a moment of composure and quality that immediately stood out in a game already dominated by Austria.

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Beyond the goal, his numbers told an even deeper story. He completed 10 of his 11 passes, registered four touches in the opposition box, joint-highest for his side, and scored with his only shot, carrying an expected goals value of 0.4. For a player making his debut, it was a near-perfect cameo.

For Nigeria, it served as a painful reminder of the kind of midfield dynamism and attacking edge they could have added to their ranks.

Austria’s attacking statement ahead of World Cup

While Chukwuemeka grabbed headlines, Austria’s overall display highlighted a team building serious momentum ahead of the World Cup. Sabitzer orchestrated proceedings, converting a first-half penalty and later assisting Michael Gregoritsch as Austria raced into control.

Stefan Posch added a third before Ghana briefly responded through Jordan Ayew, but Austria never lost their grip on the contest. Nicolas Seiwald’s stunning long-range effort capped off a dominant evening, underlining the team’s attacking depth.

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The performance not only boosted Austria’s confidence but also showcased the strength of their squad options.