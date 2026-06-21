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Gakpo reveals why he thrives more with Netherlands than Liverpool

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:14 - 21 June 2026
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Cody Gakpo revealed the key reason behind his impressive World Cup form with the Netherlands
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Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has shed light on the reasons behind his impressive form for the Netherlands at the ongoing World Cup.

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The 27-year-old was once again among the goal scorers as the Dutch national team secured a convincing victory over Sweden.

Gakpo and Brian Brobbey both scored twice as the Netherlands recorded a landmark win that saw them become only the ninth nation to reach 100 World Cup goals.

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Dutch closing in on Knockout qualification

The victory leaves the Netherlands top of Group F with four points and firmly on course for the knockout rounds.

Their final group-stage match against Tunisia now offers the Oranje an opportunity to secure qualification and potentially top the group.

Gakpo has been one of the standout performers of the tournament so far, the Liverpool attacker has now scored five goals in just seven World Cup appearances and boasts 23 goals in 52 matches for his country.

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Freedom makes the difference

Speaking after the match, Gakpo was asked about the contrast between his performances for the Netherlands and Liverpool.

The forward suggested that the role he plays for the national team allows him greater freedom to influence games.

He said, "It’s a little bit different. How I play here, where the coach wants me to be, the freedom that I have... at the club. That’s it basically."

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While Gakpo is flourishing internationally, questions remain about his long-term future at Liverpool.

The Reds have entered a new era under manager Andoni Iraola, who has already begun reshaping the squad ahead of the new season.

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