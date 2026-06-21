Klopp defends Van Dijk, hits back at Van der Vaart's "Boeing 747" jibe
The controversy began after the Netherlands' opening World Cup match, a 2-2 draw with Japan.
Van Dijk, who captained the Dutch side, came under fire from Van der Vaart for his overall performance.
However, the defender went on to prove him wrong, as the Netherlands went on to secure a dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden in their next fixture.
Klopp slams Van der Vaart
Speaking as a pundit for Dutch broadcaster NOS, the former Real Madrid midfielder expressed his shock at the defender's perceived lack of agility.
"I have to be honest: I was quite shocked by Van Dijk," Van der Vaart stated. "With him, I thought, that doesn’t look good.
“Especially while turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning. I hope he starts turning a bit faster during the tournament."
Klopp, who managed Van Dijk during Liverpool's most successful modern era from 2018 to 2024, was quick to leap to the defence of his former player.
Speaking to MagentaTV before the Netherlands' subsequent match against Sweden, the German manager questioned Van der Vaart's credibility and motives.
"I'm not entirely sure if it's worth mentioning Rafael van der Vaart," Klopp retorted. "But if he ever says something positive about any player at some point, then I'll be happy to take him seriously again."
Klopp suggested the pundit's colourful language was more about attracting attention than offering genuine analysis. "You get the feeling he sees something, and then it has to be formulated in a flowery way, and then he's really against it.
“But that way it's really not important," he added, reaffirming his belief that the 34-year-old remains a world-class defender.