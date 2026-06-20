2026 World Cup: 5-star Netherlands join Argentina, Brazil in exclusive club after thrashing Sweden
The Dutch delivered a powerful response after their frustrating opening draw with Japan, joining an exclusive club of nations with 100 or more all-time World Cup goals.
The exclusive list of teams to have scored 100 goals at a FIFA World Cup includes Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, Italy, Spain, England, and now the Netherlands.
WORLD CUP WIN! 😍#NothingLikeOranje #FIFAWorldCup #NEDSWE pic.twitter.com/npfnIKwi65— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 20, 2026
Teams to score 100+ goals at the FIFA men’s World Cup:— Squawka (@Squawka) June 20, 2026
◎ Brazil
◎ Germany
◎ Argentina
◎ France
◎ Italy
◎ Spain
◎ England
◉ Netherlands 🆕
Welcome to the 💯 club. pic.twitter.com/WAAu2tVvjQ
Netherlands 5-1 Sweden: Match Report
Ronald Koeman's side were electric from the first whistle. Brian Brobbey opened the scoring in just the fifth minute, latching onto a clever Cody Gakpo pass to finish calmly.
The Sunderland man doubled the lead in the 17th minute by converting Denzel Dumfries' precise cross from the right. Dumfries was outstanding throughout, recording two assists and causing Graham Potter's Sweden side constant problems all evening.
Gakpo then made it his own personal masterclass after the break, adding a quickfire brace in the 47th and 54th minutes to effectively end the contest.
Anthony Elanga, introduced as a substitute, gave Sweden brief hope with a composed finish on the counter in the 59th minute.
However, Crysencio Summerville, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, completed the rout in the 89th minute with a superb solo run and low drive into the corner.