World Cup where? Cole Palmer moves on from England snub with bikini-clad girlfriend on summer holiday

The Premier League ace whisked away his girlfriend on holiday after being excluded from England's World Cup shortlist.

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The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was surprisingly omitted from the Three Lions’ 26-man squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, having endured a difficult season with the Blues.

Palmer was spotted relaxing on a sun-soaked getaway with his girlfriend Olivia Holder, who turned heads in a stylish bikini as the couple enjoyed quality time together.

Cole Palmer and his girlfriend Olivia Holder on holiday | Instagram

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Photos shared by Olivia show the pair looking happy and carefree, far removed from the disappointment of missing out on international duty.

Cole Palmer and his girlfriend Olivia Holder | Instagram

Palmer and the model/beauty specialist have been dating since mid-to-late 2025 and officially went public with their relationship in December 2025.

Olivia Jewel Holder | Instagram

Olivia Holder, 23, is a British model and beauty clinic owner. Alongside her sister, she co-runs a beauty practice based in Bromley.

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The England snub

Palmer for England || imago

Tuchel’s decision to leave out Palmer was one of the most talked-about omissions from the England squad.

Despite his creativity and goal contributions for Chelsea, the German coach opted for other options in attacking midfield.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer

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Palmer has not publicly commented on the snub, choosing instead to focus on his recovery and personal time after a long season.

The holiday comes as Palmer prepares for the new Premier League campaign with Chelsea under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Many fans and pundits believe he still has a bright future with England and could force his way back into the national team setup in the future, especially with the next major tournament cycle already in view.