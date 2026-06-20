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World Cup where? Cole Palmer moves on from England snub with bikini-clad girlfriend on summer holiday

David Ben
David Ben 16:46 - 20 June 2026
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World Cup where? Cole Palmer moves on from England snub with bikini-clad girlfriend on summer holiday
The Premier League ace whisked away his girlfriend on holiday after being excluded from England's World Cup shortlist.
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Chelsea star Cole Palmer has jetted off on a luxury summer holiday with his girlfriend shortly after being left out of England’s 2026 World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel.

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The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was surprisingly omitted from the Three Lions’ 26-man squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, having endured a difficult season with the Blues.

Palmer was spotted relaxing on a sun-soaked getaway with his girlfriend Olivia Holder, who turned heads in a stylish bikini as the couple enjoyed quality time together.

Cole Palmer and his girlfriend Olivia Holder on holiday | Instagram
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Photos shared by Olivia show the pair looking happy and carefree, far removed from the disappointment of missing out on international duty.

Cole Palmer and his girlfriend Olivia Holder | Instagram

Palmer and the model/beauty specialist have been dating since mid-to-late 2025 and officially went public with their relationship in December 2025.

Olivia Jewel Holder | Instagram

Olivia Holder, 23, is a British model and beauty clinic owner. Alongside her sister, she co-runs a beauty practice based in Bromley.

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The England snub

Palmer for England || imago
Palmer for England || imago

Tuchel’s decision to leave out Palmer was one of the most talked-about omissions from the England squad.

Despite his creativity and goal contributions for Chelsea, the German coach opted for other options in attacking midfield.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer
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Palmer has not publicly commented on the snub, choosing instead to focus on his recovery and personal time after a long season.

The holiday comes as Palmer prepares for the new Premier League campaign with Chelsea under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Many fans and pundits believe he still has a bright future with England and could force his way back into the national team setup in the future, especially with the next major tournament cycle already in view.

For now, the young star appears to be recharging and moving forward after the setback. The couple’s romantic getaway has drawn plenty of attention online, with fans wishing them well and expressing support for Palmer’s club future.

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