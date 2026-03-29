Cole Palmer’s 'born-again' girlfriend turns to God over England World Cup spot

The girlfriend of the Chelsea star is praying he can convince Thomas Tuchel ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Cole Palmer’s girlfriend Olivia Holder has turned to faith and prayer, hoping for 'divine intervention' to help the Chelsea star earn a place in England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

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This is according to The Sun, which describes the 23-year-old model influencer as a born-again Christian.

What's the gossip?

Palmer's girlfriend is said to be a devoted churchgoer who packs her Bible and prayer book wherever she goes, even on holiday.

A source close to Holder told The Sun: “Church is a massive part of Olivia’s life. Her faith is very important to her and the Bible is her favourite read. Sure, she is a beautiful and glamorous model and influencer, but she knows that beauty is only skin deep.”

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Holder is reportedly saying her prayers that manager Thomas Tuchel selects Palmer for the tournament, which will be staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada in June and July.

Cole Palmer and his girlfriend

The couple first went public with their romance last year after a secret date and have since shared loved-up snaps from a trip to Dubai.

Olivia Holder is a social media influencer, model, and beauty entrepreneur. She is currently based in the London area and co-owns an aesthetics clinic in Bromley, South London. She attended the University of Brighton for her undergraduate studies.

They were pictured together on Friday night following England’s 1-1 friendly draw with Uruguay at Wembley, where Palmer came off the bench as a substitute.

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If the 23-year-old Chelsea star makes the final cut, Holder plans to join the other England WAGs in the stands.