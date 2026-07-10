‘Talking solves nothing’ - Ex-Super Eagles star fires back at John Obi Mikel

Former Super Eagles winger has urged John Obi Mikel to provide practical solutions for Nigerian football rather than focusing solely on criticising the country's football administration.

Former Super Eagles winger Oladimeji Lawal has called on ex-Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel to complement his criticism of the country's football administration with practical ideas to drive meaningful reform.

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Lawal's comments come after Mikel questioned the leadership of Nigerian football during a podcast, where the former Chelsea midfielder expressed frustration over what he described as poor administration and a lack of vision within the game.

Speaking on the podcast, Mikel criticised the individuals responsible for running Nigerian football, arguing that many remain in office without delivering meaningful progress.

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According to the former Super Eagles captain, those in charge have held onto power for too long and have failed to prioritise the development of the sport.

Lawal calls for practical solutions

Reacting to the remarks, Lawal argued that football administration is often more challenging than many former players expect.

The former Shooting Stars Sports Club General Manager said identifying problems is relatively easy, but implementing lasting solutions requires far greater effort.

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"In the last few years, so many ex-internationals have been given the opportunity to either coach or function as administrators, but in the end, my conclusion is that it is very easy to drive a car with the mouth," Lawal said.

Using an analogy, he suggested that critics face a different reality once they assume leadership positions.

He added, "You will never be involved in an accident because you can easily press the brake pedal with your mouth."

Lawal acknowledged that public platforms such as podcasts allow people to express their opinions freely but insisted that real change comes from constructive engagement.

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"A lot of critics can identify problems and weaknesses, but they cannot proffer solutions. Podcasts are an avenue to reach the world and express opinions without restraint, but when it comes to confronting the realities on the ground, the task becomes overwhelming," he said.

He urged Mikel to focus more on addressing systemic issues rather than making sweeping criticisms of Nigerian football.

According to Lawal, the country has many capable individuals whose efforts are often frustrated by structural challenges beyond their control.

Lawal also questioned Mikel's own involvement in football development since retiring from professional football.

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He said he was unaware of any football academy or major grassroots project established by the former midfielder in Nigeria.

"I do not think Mikel has invested in anything football in Nigeria. I am not aware of any football academy or facility established by him, yet he is very loud in his criticism and condemnation," Lawal remarked.

While defending the right of Mikel to express his views, Lawal urged the former Chelsea star to work collaboratively with other stakeholders in seeking lasting reforms.

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He warned against comments that could damage Nigeria's image, stressing that genuine progress would come through cooperation and practical ideas rather than public condemnation.