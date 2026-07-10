Mbappe inspires France to World Cup semi-finals - Deschamps
France manager Didier Deschamps has praised Kylian Mbappe for his composure and determination after the star forward inspired Les Bleus to another FIFA World Cup semi-final with victory over Morocco.
Mbappe bounced back from an earlier missed penalty to score a vital second-half goal before Ousmane Dembélé added another, sealing France's place in the last four for the third consecutive World Cup.
Mbappe shows mental strength
The France captain found the breakthrough just after the hour mark, responding impressively after seeing his penalty saved earlier in the contest.
Deschamps commended the forward's mentality, insisting Mbappé never loses confidence regardless of setbacks during a match.
"When it's Kylian, there's no problem, he never doubts himself, even though he had another chance before scoring," Deschamps said after the match.
France's triumph means the 2018 world champions have now reached the semi-finals in three successive FIFA World Cups.
Deschamps admitted the achievement should not be taken for granted despite the high standards his team has established.
"I think that is three consecutive semi-finals, so that's already a good thing. It seems logical and natural, but you still have to achieve it," he said.
Despite progressing comfortably on the scoreboard, Deschamps admitted his side had to overcome several challenges, including missed opportunities in front of goal.
"Obviously, I have great players, otherwise we wouldn't get there, but it's good. It was complicated because today, after missing the penalty, and with the chances we had, we didn't convert," he explained.
France will now turn their attention to the semi-finals, where it will face either Spain or Belgium for a place in the FIFA World Cup final.