Ex-France international arrested by police on suspicion of money laundering

The former France international spent around 10 hours in police custody as part of a major financial crime investigation before being released without charge.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has been questioned by French police as part of an investigation into alleged organized money laundering linked to drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Le Parisien, the 39-year-old former France international spent approximately 10 hours in police custody on Thursday before being released later that evening without any charges being filed at this stage.

Ex-France international Samir Nasri | IMAGO

Nasri was reportedly questioned by officers from the Financial Investigation and Research Brigade (BRIF) as investigators continue examining an alleged money laundering network connected to organized crime.

Nightclub investment under scrutiny

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ex-France international Samir Nasri | IMAGO

French investigators are reportedly examining Nasri’s previous involvement with XS, a nightclub in Ivry-sur-Seine, where he was formerly a shareholder.

Authorities are exploring whether the venue was used in connection with alleged money laundering operations involving convicted Marseille drug trafficker Hakim Berrebouh, also known as “Le Marcassin” (“Wild Boar”), and his associate Olivier Sabbah.

Berrebouh is currently serving a prison sentence after being extradited from Dubai to France in 2021.

Reports state that Nasri has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with an offence

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the former footballer has now been released, the judicial investigation remains ongoing.

Ex-France international Samir Nasri | IMAGO

Under French law, being placed in police custody for questioning does not amount to a criminal charge, and prosecutors may continue investigating before deciding whether any formal proceedings are necessary.

Nasri’s legal representatives declined to comment when approached by French media.

From Premier League star to TV Pundit

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sami Nasri || imago

Nasri enjoyed a distinguished playing career with Marseille, Arsenal and Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles before later playing for Sevilla, Antalyaspor, West Ham United and Anderlecht.

Since retiring from professional football, he has worked as a television pundit in France while largely remaining out of the spotlight.