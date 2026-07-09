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‘Always the bridesmaid, never the bride’ - Morocco in mud as France end Africa’s last hope of winning the World Cup

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 23:24 - 09 July 2026
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Morocco in mud as France end Africa’s last hope
Fans have questioned Morocco’s quarter-final performance after their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end against France.
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Morocco were the last African team standing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but were defeated 2-0 by France in the quarter-final.

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Mbappe opened the scoring in the second half after a cagey first-half affair, before Ousmane Dembélé doubled France's lead a few minutes later.

The result saw all African teams eliminated, ending the hope of any African side winning the World Cup for the first time.

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Fans reactions to Morocco's defeat

The Moroccan side held their ground in the first half, with France failing to get the ball into the back of the net.

However, in the second half, they collapsed and conceded two quick goals, sending them out of the tournament.

Hakimi looking devastated after Morocco's elimination || Imago
Hakimi looking devastated after Morocco's elimination || Imago

Following the final whistle at the Boston Stadium, fans took to X, calling out the fake hope given to them by Morocco.

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One fan said, “Sad little Morocco, always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Mbappe & Dembele own Morocco!!”

Another fan replied, “Morocco looks like they don’t know they’re playing in a quarter-final. So passive, I’ve never seen them like this before.”

A fan commented, “Our winnings were not for Africa; they were for Morocco. Now tell me, who is this loss for? 👀.”

Hakimi, Morocco star after the games || Imago
Hakimi, Morocco star after the games || Imago
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Another fan wrote, “Mehn, I really thought I was going to see action from Morocco. Oh 🤣, they came here to sleep for 90 mins?”

With Morocco’s elimination from the World Cup, they will now focus their attention on the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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