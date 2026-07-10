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Erling Haaland says England are favourites to win World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:14 - 10 July 2026
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Erling Haaland believed England are the favourites ahead of Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash.
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Norway striker Erling Haaland has declared that England enter their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final as clear favourites, insisting the Three Lions will shoulder the pressure when the two nations meet in Miami.

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Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago
Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago

The blockbuster encounter is expected to be one of the standout matches of the tournament, with both teams chasing a place in the semi-finals and two of the world's most prolific strikers set to go head-to-head.

Haaland shifts expectations to England

Speaking ahead of the quarter-final, the Manchester City forward dismissed suggestions that Norway should be viewed as title contenders and instead pointed to England as one of the strongest teams remaining in the competition.

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"I think there's some clear favourites out there, England's one of them. I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads," Haaland told reporters.

The clash will also feature a fascinating battle for the tournament's Golden Boot.

Haaland currently tops the scoring charts with seven goals, holding a narrow one-goal advantage over England captain Harry Kane, who has scored six times.

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A special match for Haaland

Beyond the importance of the occasion, the fixture also carries personal meaning for Haaland.

The Norway international was born in England and has built his club career in the Premier League with Manchester City, making the meeting with the Three Lions particularly significant.

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"It's a special game, yeah, definitely. I think for me it's super special, because I play in England and I was born in England, and you also play against teammates and everything," Haaland said.

He added, "It's a funny game and it's going to be nice."

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