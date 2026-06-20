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‘South Africa is my home’ – Okon explains why he rejected Nigeria

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:37 - 20 June 2026
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South African defender Ime Okon has explained why he chose South Africa over Nigeria despite being eligible to represent the Super Eagles.
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South African defender Ime Okon has reaffirmed his commitment to Bafana Bafana, insisting that his heart has always belonged to South Africa despite being eligible to represent Nigeria.

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The talented centre-back, who was born to a Nigerian father and South African mother, has emerged as one of the country's brightest defensive prospects.

Choosing South Africa over Nigeria

Speaking about his international future, the defender made it clear that his decision was never in doubt.

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He said, "I don't know what to say, but at the end of the day, I know where my heart lies. I have played for South Africa in the COSAFA games and I scored. South Africa is everything to me. I don't know anything besides South Africa. That is home."

Speculation has occasionally linked the young defender with a potential switch to the Super Eagles due to his Nigerian heritage.

However, Okon revealed that there was never any serious attempt to convince him to play for Nigeria.

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When asked whether Nigerian football authorities had approached him, he responded: "No, not really."

He also stressed that even if an approach had been made, his decision would not have changed.

"But even if they had called me, South Africa is my home. That's what I have to say," he added.

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The SuperSport United defender has quickly developed into one of South Africa's most promising young players.

His performances at the club level earned him opportunities with the national team, where he has continued to impress under head coach Hugo Broos.

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