‘Some people want Portugal to fail’ – Diogo Dalot fires back at critics amid World Cup pressure

Portugal defender Diogo Dalot has responded to critics following his side’s 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Portugal defender Diogo Dalot has suggested that some people are actively rooting against his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after criticism intensified following their opening Group K draw against DR Congo.

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The Seleção were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo, a result that sparked widespread debate among supporters and pundits ahead of their crucial clash against Uzbekistan.

Dalot responds to Critics

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Dalot acknowledged the criticism but insisted the squad remains united and determined to prove doubters wrong.

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"The criticism will always be there, but our message is that while millions of people want Portugal to win, there are also those who don't," Dalot said.

The Manchester United defender stressed that criticism is an unavoidable aspect of professional football but emphasised the importance of distinguishing between negativity and constructive feedback.

He added, "I've been in football long enough to know that criticism is part of the game, and you can't escape it. But there is also constructive criticism. Our message is clear: we are a cohesive and strong group, and we're ready to do whatever it takes to win."

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When pressed about who he believed was hoping for Portugal's failure, Dalot declined to identify specific individuals but maintained his position.

He continued, "I can't name one or two individuals, but there are people who don't want Portugal to succeed. My job is to go out there, play, and show that this group is strong and united, regardless of the result. The team is determined to improve."

The defender also came to the defence of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has faced criticism after an underwhelming display in Portugal's World Cup opener.

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Ronaldo, competing in his sixth World Cup, remains the focal point of Portugal's attack and continues to attract intense scrutiny whenever results fall below expectations.

"Everyone knows Cristiano's ability to handle criticism. Given what people have been saying, it's just part of his world. Pressure is inherent in a competition at this level. Our opinion of him hasn't changed; he will always be ready to help and represent his country," Dalot explained.