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'It always happens' – Portugal star laments Ronaldo media distraction

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:29 - 19 June 2026
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Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago
Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago
Constant criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo in the media is harming Portugal's World Cup chances
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Portugal's national team is working hard to block out heavy media criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo following their disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

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Star players are actively trying to protect their captain from growing outside distractions as they prepare for their next match.

Portugal Squad Ignores Heavy Media Criticism

Manchester City defender Rúben Dias spoke out to defend his team and protect Cristiano Ronaldo from a wave of negative news reports.

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Even though Portugal controlled the ball and made 740 passes during the game, they shockingly managed only one single shot on target against the African underdogs.

Dias insisted that the players are completely ignoring the outside gossip, explaining: “The criticism is not significant for us, it's noise and part of the competition. It always happens if you have a match that doesn't go well. We're closing ourselves off from unnecessary criticism.”

Legend Faces Backlash Over Goalless Streak

The draw was especially tough for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose personal goal drought at major tournaments has now extended to ten consecutive games.

Football legend Thierry Henry publicly questioned the ageing striker's choices on the field, suggesting that the captain was focusing too much on scoring personal goals instead of helping his teammates.

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However, Dias quickly reminded reporters that Ronaldo is an expert at handling intense public pressure, adding: “Cristiano, of course, is used to dealing with the media pressure we usually face in the club, the national team, world tournaments, European competitions.”

The Portuguese squad has now isolated themselves from the media to focus entirely on their upcoming group match against Uzbekistan.

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