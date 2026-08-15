He’s playing for his suitors — Angry Galatasaray fans explode despite Osimhen’s opening day miracle

Absolute meltdown in Turkey as fans accuse club bosses of failing Osimhen after opening-day disaster

Absolute meltdown in Turkey as fans accuse club bosses of failing Osimhen after opening-day disaster

Reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray are facing a massive fan revolt after an opening-day 2-2 draw against Corum FK exposed serious squad issues despite Victor Osimhen's heroic brace.

Victor Osimhen may have saved his team on the pitch, but his world-class heroics have completely failed to stop a raging civil war from exploding off it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his jaw-dropping, late double that rescued a dramatic 2-2 opening-day draw against underdogs Corum FK, the Galatasaray fanbase has entered an absolute state of digital meltdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead of celebrating the Nigerian striker's individual brilliance, furious supporters have flooded the internet to rip into manager Okan, the club's board, and underperforming stars.

The general consensus is that the squad has drastically regressed, leaving their multi-million euro African talisman to single-handedly fight battles alone while the rest of the team crumbles.

Here are the 5 major concerns from the explosive fan reactions splitting the Turkish capital today.

"He's Just Playing for His Suitors!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen’s ruthless display in front of goal has convinced fans that the striker is actively showing his elite talent to secure a record-breaking deadline day move away from Turkey.

With top-tier clubs intensely monitoring his situation, supporters know that his stay in Istanbul is a ticking time bomb.

A realistic follower pointed out the brewing transfer reality, stating that it looks like Osimhen is simply playing for his suitors by scoring two goals to save the club from what could have been an embarrassing result.

He warned that if he keeps this up, someone will be forced to pay his massive valuation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Great €100m Missing Money Scandal

Supporters are completely losing their minds over the board's perceived incompetence during the summer transfer window.

Fans are demanding answers as to why the reigning champions failed to strengthen the squad while their fiercest rivals were busy snapping up world-class stars on massive discounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah in a Trabzonspor kit. || X

An enraged fan blasted the current management, asking where all that money went while rivals were signing Mohamed Salah, Mason Greenwood, and Dusan Vlahovic, concluding that Galatasaray have actually gotten weaker.

Baffling Rejection of Ten-Man Opponents

The most bitter pill for the RAMS Park faithful to swallow was the team's inability to completely kill off the match after Corum FK were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute.

Fans are refusing to celebrate a draw against a newly-promoted side, viewing the result as a total tactical failure from the technical bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A miserable supporter hit back at the post-match optimism, asking why anyone should be happy about drawing with Corum at home when the opposition was playing with only ten people on the pitch.

DON'T MISS THIS — The explosive Victor Osimhen interview that has fans in their feelings amidst Arsenal links

The Savage "No Hunger" Attack on Barıs

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Osimhen ran himself into the ground to secure a point, other established squad members were utterly destroyed by the fans for a distinct lack of seriousness and professional discipline.

Winger Barıs Alper Yılmaz found himself directly in the firing line for squandering premium goalscoring chances.

Barış Alper Yılmaz orta açıyor. pic.twitter.com/sNrWmUwYXz — Galatasaray Ruhu (@gsarayruhu1905_) August 14, 2026

A frustrated critic unleashed a brutal evaluation of the attacking performance, shouting that players couldn't even score from right in front of the goal, sending countless balls into the stands with zero finishing, zero hunger, and zero seriousness.

Sacking Demands for Coach Okan Over Lesley Mystery

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tactical identity under manager Okan has come under immense fire, with supporters openly demanding his immediate dismissal before the season spirals out of control.

Fans are particularly baffled by his refusal to hand minutes to new signings like Lesley Ugochukwu.