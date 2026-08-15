‘We'll see and think about the future’ - Osimhen gives Arsenal hope of a possible move

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has responded to transfer speculation linking him with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal.

The Super Eagles star got his season up and running with two goals to salvage a 2-2 draw for Galatasaray against Çorum FK in their season opener on Friday.

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Osimhen found the net twice, including a crucial late equaliser, but the result was a letdown for the Turkish giants.

The striker described the match as a necessary "wake-up call" for the team as they head into a challenging season.

Osimhen speaks on transfer to Arsenal

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Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Osimhen acknowledged the team's disappointment but stressed that it should serve as a warning.

He insisted that Galatasaray must learn from the errors made against their determined opponents.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO

"Disappointment! I think it was actually a wake-up call. We weren't underestimating our opponent. These kinds of opponents are tough. We knew they would challenge us, and they did."

The forward emphasised the need for improvement ahead of more difficult fixtures, highlighting the importance of taking lessons from Friday's performance.

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"We need to wake up. We're experiencing disappointment. Let this be a wake-up call. Knowing that all the upcoming matches will be difficult, we will learn from our mistakes, improve ourselves, and continue on our way," he added.

When questioned about the persistent transfer rumours surrounding his future, with Arsenal reportedly interested, Osimhen remained tight-lipped.

"Rumours always circulate during the transfer window. I'll focus on my job. I'm focused on my work. We'll see and think about the future then," he stated.

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