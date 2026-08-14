We are ambitious — Arteta reacts to Osimhen, Vinicius links

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Arsenal fans to get used to being linked with players like Victor Osimhen and Vinicius.

Mikel Arteta has declared that Arsenal's recent foray into the transfer market for global superstars is a clear signal of the club's massive ambition following their domestic triumphs.

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Addressing the media amid speculation linking the Premier League champions to high-profile names, the Arsenal manager confirmed the club's strategy to bolster the first team ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Arteta highlights Arsenal's ambition

Speaking openly about the club's summer recruitment drive, Arteta left no doubt about the board's intentions.

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“The ambition of the club is big, and we want to evolve the squad,” Arteta stated. “We have detected some areas where we can improve, and we are trying to do that.”

The manager's comments serve as a direct response to lingering critics. Despite Arsenal capturing the 2025/26 Premier League title, pundits and analysts have consistently argued that the club needed to sign established, world-class superstars to finally get over the line in the UEFA Champions League, a competition the North London club have never won, having only reached the final once during the 2005/06 season.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

The Vinícius Júnior statement

Arsenal’s hierarchy looked to address those criticisms early this summer by launching an ambitious, lucrative pursuit of Real Madrid talisman Vinícius Júnior.

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The Gunners attempted to capitalise on the shifting dynamics at the Santiago Bernabéu, showing a clear willingness to shatter their wage structure to land the Brazilian winger.

While the audacious move ultimately collapsed when Vinícius opted to remain in the Spanish capital and sign a long-term contract extension, the pursuit sent a statement of intent across Europe regarding Arsenal's financial firepower.

Vinicius Junior chases the ball during the game.

Turning attention to Victor Osimhen

Undeterred by the Vinícius setback, the Arsenal front office, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, appear to have shifted focus to Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

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According to a recent report by The Telegraph's Matt Law, the 27-year-old striker's name was directly broached during recent transfer negotiations with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Osimhen has been devastatingly prolific since arriving in Istanbul, amassing 59 goals in 74 appearances and spearheading the club to back-to-back Turkish Süper Lig titles in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns.

The Martinelli standoff

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However, since Law's initial report surfaced, Martinelli's camp shut down the prospect of a move to Turkey. Representatives for the 25-year-old Brazilian have made it categorically clear that he has no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium or joining Galatasaray this summer.