‘The best version of Arsenal’ – Arteta reveals plan for Man City clash

Arsenal will face Man City in the Community Shield on Sunday as Arteta unveiled new plans.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that the team is refreshed and highly motivated ahead of their Community Shield match against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

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Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

The Gunners will begin their bid for another successful campaign against FA Cup winners Man City, with the traditional season opener offering Arsenal an immediate opportunity to lift silverware.

After ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season, Arteta's side will be keen to carry that momentum into the new campaign.

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Arteta wants Arsenal at their best

Arteta insists there is no shortage of motivation within his dressing room, despite the disappointment of losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Arsenal boss believes his players have returned from their summer break in excellent physical condition and are already eager to compete.

“You can tell how hungry the players are, which is a good sign. I love the way the players have come back, most of them earlier than expected. Really fit, we've done all the testing. They all seem in great condition,” Arteta said.

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For Arteta, the Community Shield is more than simply another pre-season fixture.

“It is a trophy, one that we can have because we earned it last year from winning the Premier League.”

Arteta challenged his players to produce their strongest possible performance from the opening whistle.

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“The best version of Arsenal has to be on Sunday. That's the intention. The best performance, the best way to start the season by lifting the first trophy. That's the way we've prepared for the season. On day one, be at our maximum level,” he said.

Arsenal have also used the summer transfer window to increase competition throughout the squad.