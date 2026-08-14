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‘We need a fresh start’ – Former Super Falcons captain calls for major rebuild

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:41 - 14 August 2026
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Oparanozie calls for new breath after Super Falcons World Cup failure
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Former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie has called for a major rebuilding of Nigeria’s women’s national team, urging the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint a new coach and introduce younger players following the team’s historic failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

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Desire Oparanozie
Desire Oparanozie at the FIFAWWC. (Photo Credit: FIFAWWC/X)

Nigeria’s hopes of extending their remarkable record of appearing at every edition of the Women’s World Cup came to an end on Thursday after the Super Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the play-in in Casablanca.

The defeat to South Africa means Nigeria will not participate in the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

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It is the first time the Super Falcons have failed to qualify for the competition since the tournament was launched in 1991.

Oparanozie calls for younger players

Oparanozie believes Nigeria cannot simply move on from the disappointment without addressing the problems that contributed to the team's poor campaign.

The former international wants the Super Falcons to undergo a significant transition, with younger players given greater opportunities and a new coaching structure put in place.

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While acknowledging the quality and experience within the current squad, Oparanozie believes Nigeria must begin preparing for the future.

She said, "No more survival on raw talent and past glory alone. As painful as this moment is, more pained on the lack of institutional structure. We need a fresh start; a start that evaluates everything."

However, Oparanozie is a member of the fact-finding committee established by the Nigeria Football Federation to investigate the poor performance of the country’s National Teams in international competitions.

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