Mourinho will do it — Mbappe sends warning to Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe made a declaration of intent after returning for preseason training.

Kylian Mbappé has sent a definitive warning to Real Madrid's domestic and European rivals, stating that the club is primed to end their recent drought and lift major silverware this season.

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​The 27-year-old French superstar made the bold declarations as he recently rejoined the squad for pre-season training, signalling his intent to transform his individual brilliance into collective triumphs.

Mbappe's declaration of intent

​Speaking to the media, Mbappé made it clear that the squad's mentality is entirely fixed on winning after two deeply frustrating campaigns at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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​"We have to win and I think this year we're going to win titles. I'm sure we're going to come back," the forward declared. "We're going to stay focused all year."

​The club's aggressive off-season restructuring anchors the optimism. In response to failing to secure a major trophy over the past two seasons, including missing out on the La Liga title to rivals like FC Barcelona,the Real Madrid hierarchy splurged significantly during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

However, their most high-profile acquisition wasn't a player, but rather the return of legendary manager José Mourinho.

​Mbappé expressed immense confidence in the Portuguese tactician's proven pedigree. "We have one goal: win. It’s very positive to have a coach like Mourinho who knows how to win," he noted.

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Individually brilliant but collectively unsuccessful

​For Mbappé, the lack of team success has stood in stark contrast to his devastating individual form. Over the past two seasons, the Frenchman has been practically unplayable domestically, securing the La Liga Golden Boot (Pichichi Trophy) in both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns. Despite his relentless goalscoring, Real Madrid consistently fell short in the critical moments of the title races.

​This pattern of individual accolades overshadowing team disappointment followed Mbappé onto the international stage this summer. Representing France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he was statistically the most dangerous attacker on the planet, capturing the tournament's Golden Boot with a staggering 10 goals.

Jose Mourinho has come under heavy criticism from Real Madrid fans.

​He notably scored twice against England in the chaotic third-place playoff match on July 18, 2026, which France ultimately lost 6-4. Despite his heroics, the French national team failed to win the ultimate prize, bowing out before the final.

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